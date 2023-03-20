Episode 60: The End of Rocky

(published March 4, 2023)

Description:

Tape up, put on your gloves, and step into the ring for one last fight (or three). It's time for THE END OF ROCKY! Logan and Andy race up those famous Philly steps to answer the question: where do you take an iconic underdog character once he's on top? Each of the Rocky series' last three entries takes its own jab at an answer. That's right, we're facing off against 1985's Rocky IV, 1990's Rocky V, and 2006's Rocky Balboa.

How does each film attempt to conclude Rocky's story? How do they hold up? Is... is that a robot?!?! Find out in this knockout episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Episode 61: The Creed Trilogy

(published March 11, 2023)

Description:

Where Rocky Balboa's journey as a boxer ends, Adonis Creed's rise begins! It's time to take on THE CREED TRILOGY! From the streets of Philly to Los Angeles, Logan and Andy go twelve rounds with 2015's Creed, 2018's Creed II, and 2023's Creed III to discuss the modern take on the boxing underdog.

How does Adonis compare to his father Apollo? Will Ivan Drago return? WHERE'S PAULIE?!?!? All this and more in another pulse-pounding episode!

