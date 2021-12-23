Odd Trilogies: Sam Raimi's Spider-Man
Logan & Andy dive into the original, surprisingly unusual Spider-Man trilogy.
This article is part of our free public offerings. Please consider supporting The Film Yap by clicking the button below to get a year-long subscription for only $21—that’s just $1.75 a month! Doing so would grant you access to every bit of content we publish!
On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr revisit the iconic superhero trilogy of their childhoods.
Episode 37: Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy
(published December 4, 2021)
Description:
Logan & Andy swing through New York City this time around to talk about one of the most iconic superhero trilogies of all time: Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy! Using their "Spidey Senses" (and the occasional THWIP! sound effect), the boys cover 2002's Spider-Man, 2004's Spider-Man 2, and 2007's Spider-Man 3. Does the trilogy still work in 2021? Is Spider-Man 2 truly the best of the trilogy? Is Peter Parker's emo phase that bad? Find out in this web-slinging new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!
Click here to listen on the Odd Trilogies website.
OR listen on Spotify, Castos, Overcast, and Apple & Google Podcasts!