This article is part of our free public offerings. Please consider supporting The Film Yap by clicking the button below to get a year-long subscription for only $21—that’s just $1.75 a month! Doing so would grant you access to every bit of content we publish!

Get 30% off forever

On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr try to figure out what possessed iconic filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan to make Unbreakable into this haphazard trilogy.

Episode 41: M. Night Shyamalan’s Eastrail 177 Trilogy

(published Feb. 12, 2022)

Description:

What if the man behind The Sixth Sense, Signs, and The Happening made a superhero trilogy? You'd get M. Night Shyamalan’s Eastrail 177 Trilogy! In this week's episode, Logan and Andy dive into Shyamalan's only trilogy in his filmography. They discuss 2000's Unbreakable, 2016's Split, and 2019's Glass. Has Unbreakable aged well? How does Split function as a sequel? What was it the kids used to call Samuel L. Jackson's character again? Only one way to find out! Check out this unbreakable new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Click here to listen on the Odd Trilogies website.

OR listen on Spotify, Castos, Overcast, and Apple & Google Podcasts!

Odd Trilogies on Facebook

Odd Trilogies on Instagram