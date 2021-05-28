On the latest two episodes of their podcast, Film Yap contributors Logan Sowash and Andy Carr sit down to discuss one of the modern American trilogies, by rising-star writer/director Taylor Sheridan: The "American Frontier" Trilogy. This is an unofficial trio of Sheridan's films, lauded by writers and Internet forums for its commentary, sharp wit, and brutal look at the world and the way our country's systems fail groups of people. Traditionally, people think of the Frontier Trilogy as Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River.

However, Logan and Andy decided to call an audible and swap out Sicario for Sheridan's latest release, Those Who Wish Me Dead, a cat-and-mouse caper set against a raging forest fire. Did they make the right decision to swap those films? Eh... maybe not. But it's a great time to discuss this Odd Trilogy regardless! Check out both episodes below:

OR Listen on the Odd Trilogies website:

Part 1 - Hell or High Water & Wind River

Part 2 - Those Who Wish Me Dead

OR listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Google Podcasts!

Share