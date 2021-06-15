On the latest episode of their podcast, Film Yap contributors Logan Sowash and Andy Carr explore one of the biggest heavyweights in modern horror, the Conjuring franchise. Originally helmed by modern horror mainstay James Wan, the trilogy has been handed of to spinoff La Llorona director Michael Chaves. How does the third film do carrying the torch? How do the previous two hold up? Is there still a place for The Conjuring in an era of great indie horror? Find out in the episode below.

OR Listen on the Odd Trilogies website:

Odd Trilogies Ep. 25: The Conjuring Trilogy

OR listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Google Podcasts!