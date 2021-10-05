This article is part of our free public offerings. Please consider supporting The Film Yap by clicking the button below to get a year-long subscription for only $21—that’s just $1.75 a month! Doing so would grant you access to every bit of content we publish!

Get 30% off forever

On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr dive into horror icon The Exorcist’s influence as it plays out in sequels of varying quality.

Episode 34: The Exorcist Trilogy

(published October 2nd, 2021)

Description:

Priests, demons, and pea soup abound as Logan and Andy kick off October with THE EXORCIST TRILOGY: 1973's The Exorcist, 1977's sequel The Heretic, and 1990's The Exorcist III. This trilogy certainly has its ups and downs, but the influence of the original is apparent throughout. Join the boys as venture through a trilogy that was never meant to go past number one. The power of Christ compels you to tune in to this spoooky episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Click here to listen on the Odd Trilogies website.

OR listen on Spotify, Castos, Overcast, and Apple & Google Podcasts!

Odd Trilogies on Facebook

Odd Trilogies on Instagram