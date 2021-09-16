This article is part of our free public offerings. Please consider supporting The Film Yap by clicking the button below to get a year-long subscription for only $21—that’s just $1.75 a month! Doing so would grant you access to every bit of content we publish!

On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr go searching for treasure in this beloved adventure trilogy, starring the ever-likable Brendan Fraser.

Episode 32: The Mummy Trilogy

(published September 4th, 2021)

Mummies? Explosions? BRENDAN FRASER!?!? That's right, folks! Logan & Andy tag along with the O'Connell’s this week as they cover THE MUMMY trilogy!From magical Egyptian priests to dragon emperors, the duo face off against 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns, and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. How have they aged? How do the sequels expand upon the original's adventure? Are there any other monsters besides mummies? Listen to find out in the latest, swashbuckliest episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

