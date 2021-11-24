This article is part of our free public offerings. Please consider supporting The Film Yap by clicking the button below to get a year-long subscription for only $21—that’s just $1.75 a month! Doing so would grant you access to every bit of content we publish!

On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr delve into relative newcomer Chloé Zhao’s directorial rise to the top.

Episode 36: The Rise of Zhao

(published November 20, 2021)

Description:

From a beautiful, independent neo-western to a sci-fi blockbuster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Logan & Andy dive into the ever-growing filmography of writer-director Chloé Zhao. It's the RISE OF ZHAO TRILOGY! The duo cover 2017's The Rider, 2020's Academy Award for Best Picture Nomadland, and 2021's Eternals. How do Zhao's films tie together? How does she grow with each film? Also, How long do the boys talk about the MCU? Only one way to know! Find out in this new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

