On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr explore the wacky roots of one of Hollywood's most exciting blockbuster filmmakers, James Gunn.

Episode 31: The Rise of Gunn!

(published August 14th, 2021)

Description:

Logan & Andy go back in time to follow the early steps of the man behind Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad: writer-director James Gunn. It's the RISE OF GUNN TRILOGY! From Troma to Rainn Wilson as a superhero, the boys cover 1997's Tromeo and Juliet, 2006's Slither, and 2010's Super to see how the twists and turns of Gunn's early career could lead to his recent run of critically-acclaimed blockbusters. What do his first two films he directed show of his talent? How big of a jump in quality is Tromeo to Slither? Can you really notice Gunn's writing in a Troma film? Find out as Logan and Andy tell crime to “SHUT UP” in the latest episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

