On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr discover the beauty of crowdfunded indie filmmaking with Jim Cummings’ complex filmography.

Episode 40: The Rise of Jim Cummings

(published Feb. 12, 2022)

They’re back! After an unexpected hiatus, Logan and Andy return to talk about the rising career of the fascinating director-writer-actor Jim Cummings. It's a triple-threat triple-feature in the form of THE RISE OF JIM CUMMINGS! The duo cover 2018's Thunder Road, 2020's The Wolf of Snow Hollow, and 2021's The Beta Test. As he jumps from genre to genre, we talk about how Cummings grows and adapts his style to each new story. Find out all about this up-and-coming filmmaker we love in this new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

