For their first episode of the year, Yappers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr revisit to a franchise they never thought they’d subject themselves to again: The Santa Clause series. With Disney+’s expansion to the franchise having just released this winter, the boys knew they were in for a Freakquel to one of their previous holiday trilogies.

Odd Trilogies Freakquel #7: The Santa Clauses

(published Jan 21, 2023)

Description:

SURPRISE! IT'S CHRISTMAS IN JANUARY! Logan and Andy kick off 2023 by catching up with their old friend Scott Calvin, covering the latest Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. It's a yuletide FREAKQUEL! How does the show build upon the trilogy sixteen years later? What's the new clause? Also, what's wrong with Santa's face?!?! Find out in this jolly new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

