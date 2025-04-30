Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay makes his executive producorial debut with the music drama “Off the Record” (available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, May 2) and his fingerprints are all over it.

(Curiously, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis also served as a consulting producer.)

Peyton Manning plays a commercial director. Edgerrin James shows up as a rapping version of himself. Irsay cameos alongside 1990s blockbuster mainstay Danny Nucci (he died real good in “The Rock,” “Eraser” and “Titanic”) as a pair of fishermen. There is prolonged dialogue about guitar collections and what guitar belonged to whom. Who really gives a shit? Jim Irsay, that’s who!

Rainey Qualley (older sister of current It Girl Margaret Qualley) stars as struggling Los Angeles musician Astor Grey. Astor’s got a loving and supportive mother Rosemary (Julia Campbell), a loyal gal pal Noelle (Olivia Sui) and a bulldog of a manager Kate (Rebecca De Mornay), but she’s having trouble making ends meet between random gigs and commercial acting.

Astor’s fortunes appear to change for the better when she links up with bad-boy rock star Brandyn Verge (Ryan Hansen). The two fall for one another quickly and Brandyn offers to help Astor with her career by producing her debut album and taking her out on tour.

Things quickly sour, however, as the only thing Brandyn abuses more than substances is Astor herself (he calls her a cum dumpster and spits in her face during sex). Astor should’ve known Brandyn was bad news as he spells his name all fucked-up and she’s now going to have to fight for her personal and professional autonomy.

“Off the Record” is the feature debut of stuntwoman-turned-writer/producer/director Kirsten Foe. It brings up important issues, but doesn’t totally succeed in selling the seriousness. Qualley and Hansen are capable actors and do a fine job, but his history as a comedic performer (love him as Kyle Bradway on “Party Down”) sometimes undercuts the gravity of what’s happening on screen. I don’t know if I’m immature/sick/take your pick or if the proceedings are just hella awkward, but I often found myself laughing at things I shouldn’t have.

I suppose if there’s a silver lining to “Off the Record” it’s that it busied Irsay long enough for him to take a break from his Billionaire Summer Rock Camp shtick. The resulting product is less “Almost Famous” and more demented “Afterschool Special.”

Share