I’d never seen any of writer/director Mickey Keating’s movies prior to watching “Offseason” (now available in select theaters and on VOD) despite the 32-year-old filmmaker already having seven features under his belt. I always meant to see his 2016 effort “Carnage Park” as the concept and poster are cool and the presence of ace character actor and Letterboxd luminary Pat Healy (profile here) is always a welcome one, but I never got around to it. Keating shows enough promise with “Offseason” that I’ll need to make a visit to “Carnage Park” sooner as opposed to later.