Battleship

In this film adaptation of the classic board game, United States Naval forces have to put all of their strength behind their skill as they fight a battle against an uncertain enemy. Starring Liam Neeson, Rihanna, Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard and Taylor Kitsch.

Rated PG-13

The Lucky One

When Beth (Taylor Schilling) meets Logan Thibault (Zac Efron), who seems to have stumbled onto her property, she gives him a job. The two share pasts they'd rather keep hidden, but secrets might come between the two as they develop feelings for each other.

Rated PG-13

Also on DVD & Blu-ray Aug. 28

Think Like a Man (Taraji P. Henson, PG-13) The Pirates! Band of Misfits (Hugh Grant, Rated PG) Darling Companion (Kevin Kline, Rated PG) Life Happens (Jason Biggs, Rated R) Shrek's Thrilling Tales (Mike Myers, Not Rated) Newest Pledge (Jason Mewes, Rated R) I Heart Shakey (Steve Guttenberg, Rated PG) The Beginner's Guide to Endings (Harvey Keitel, Rated R)