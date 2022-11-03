There's nothing better than when a film sneaks up and surprises you out of nowhere. Romuald Boulanger's latest movie, "On the Line," starring Mel Gibson, does just that and I have no business liking it as much as I did.

Don't get me wrong, the film isn't particularly excellent, but it did enough to entertain the hell out of me. The issues I had with the film were resolved with each twist, and the ending took it from a movie that I didn't much care for to a film that I would recommend because it's odd as hell.

Elvis Cooner (Gibson) is an aging late-night radio jock that finds his show has plateaued and is on the brink of slipping into oblivion if things don't change. The same old edgy routine isn't enough anymore and he has little interest in changing his ways. He need something to put it over the top.

Tonight is Elvis's birthday and it quickly turns into a night he won't soon forget. While divvying out advice, Gary (Paul Spera) calls in and begins talking cryptically about the bad things he will do. As the man rambles on, Elvis asks him where he is, to which Gary responds that he's at Elvis's house and has taken his wife and daughter hostage.

The mundane night turns into a game of cat and mouse as Elvis has to hunt and find his killer before the timers on bombs that are planted through the radio building go off. Ah, the ticking clock gimmick – I love it. This movie is filled with little gimmicks, but somehow they work to varying degrees, each as enjoyable as the next.

I'm not going to spoil anything, so it's hard to talk about the film, but I will do my best. The film is filled with shockingly lousy acting at times and ridiculous dialogue. But didn't I say I liked the movie? How can this be? It's pretty simple, but I can't tell you now, or the house of cards will start to crumble.

Gibson did a good job and shows he can still carry a flick and his supporting cast are fun to hang with for a couple of hours. The biggest thing "On the Line" has going for it is the fact you honestly feel like you don't know what's going on throughout, but you know something isn't right. That feeling kept me engaged with the movie even when my good sense said not to.

The truth is the final 20 minutes or so is the make or break for this flick. I wasn't a true believer until the last couple of minutes, and in those minutes, the fog was wiped away, and I saw the film for what it truly was.

Boulanger crafts a surprisingly engaging thriller that uses its peculiarities to engage the viewer and deliver a film that has the capacity to both entertain and frustrate.

