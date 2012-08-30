The first season of ABC’s smash hit “Once Upon a Time” comes to Blu-ray, so you can relive every twist and turn over and over again. All I can say is viewer beware because these aren’t your parents’ fairy tales and if you thought "happily ever after" was the end, think again.

“Once Upon a Time” is the story of Emma Swan. On her 28th birthday, she’s sought out by her son Henry, the child she gave up for adoption years ago, and her life will never be the same. Henry believes Emma is the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming, but because of a curse they can’t remember who they are, along with the rest of the cursed fairy tale characters. After returning Henry to Storybrooke, Emma finds herself at odds with the mayor and Henry’s adoptive mother, Regina, who is far more dangerous than Emma could ever imagine.

What I like about “Once Upon a Time” is that it takes stories that we’ve all heard time and time again and gives them a fresh twist. This show also kept me on my toes week after week. The writers did a masterful job at creating such real characters and taking the time to give them each their time to shine. Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas shine as Snow White and Prince Charming. Every week, I kept hoping those two crazy kids would find each other and, of course, the writers did a great job at teasing their audience.

The Blu-ray release is chock full of goodies. Viewers will be able to listen to the creators talk about their favorite fairy tales and how they inspired them, and Prince Charming himself gives an in-depth look into the history of fairy tales (exclusive to Blu-ray). The deleted scenes are fun, but the bloopers are the best. The cinematography in this show is amazing, and the 1080p transfer just makes everything pop.

“Once Upon a Time” is the perfect show for the whole family and a must-own for every collection. If you haven’t yet, then now’s the time because Season 2 is just around the corner.

Season: 4.5 Yaps Extras: 4 Yaps