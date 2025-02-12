Anuja

You ever wonder where those cheap clothes and gadgets we buy from online sources come from? Often it’s sweat shops employing underage children in horrible conditions — like those seen in “Anuja.” She works in a dress factory with her older sisters, living alone in a New Delhi ghetto after their mother died. Anuja is very smart, and she is offered a chance to take an exam for a scholarship to a boarding school. But it costs 400 rupees — about five American dollars — and that’s a seemingly insurmountable barrier to Anuja. She bonds with her sister raising the money, but then faces a choice that could impact them all. Beautifully shot and acted, mostly by amateurs.

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

A snapshot of ethnic cleansing. Set in Croatia in the 1990s, a train traveling the countryside is stopped by some armed militia who demand everyone’s ID. They’re apparently looking for Muslims and sympathizers. One man, Dragan, is with his daughters and is understandably afraid. This fear spikes when the young man across from him reveals he lacks documents. Will Dragan speak up on his behalf and defend him? The tension is Hitchcockian. I do wish the film could have gone further and deeper; a snapshot isn’t enough.

I’m Not a Robot

The premise is a clever one. You know those little “I am not a robot” tests you have to take to access various online services? What if they really are meant to identify people walking amongst us who secretly are bots, without even knowing? That happens one day to a Dutch woman named Lara, who keeps failing the CAPTCHA tests and when she reaches out to customer service to complain, sets off a whole barrage of unintended consequences. Calling her boyfriend, Daniel, only reveals more traumatic information. Darkly satirical, doesn’t quite capture the Orwellian vibe it was going for. (Also, how did she pass the tests up until now?)

a Lien

This very tense drama looks at the plight of Oscar, an undocumented immigrant who has been married to his wife, Sphia, for six years and together they have a little girl, Nina. They’re going to the immigration office to interview for his green card when ICE officers start grabbing up folks for deportation. It sounds like an unjust nightmare, but according to this film’s end credits it’s something happening for real. Obviously the movie wears its biases on its sleeve, but as a piece of storytelling it’s very effective and human.

The Last Ranger

This based-on-true story focuses on rhino poaching in South Africa. Litha, a young girl, is left for the day while her father tries to go find a job. She is picked up by Khusi, one of the park rangers protecting the animals along with her partner, Rob. When they encounter poachers looking to hack off the rhino’s horn with a chainsaw, it becomes a life-changing event for Litha — in more ways than one. A bit ham-handed and obvious, but an effective thriller with an environmental message.

