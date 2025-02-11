I vividly recall when “Paddington” opened in American theaters in January 2015. There was no publicity campaign, few advance screenings, zero fanfare. It just plopped into theaters, unannounced. For a time, it seemed like I was the only critic who’d seen it. I trumpeted it as one of the best family films in years, and enough people agreed to make it an unlikely box office hit.

The sequel came three years later, and while I liked “Paddington 2” it seemed to me to be trying to do too much. They threw in elaborate finger-snapping musical numbers and ironic winking to grown-ups, instead of sticking with the sweet, unassuming nature of a kindly little bear from South America. It’s become widely adored, though I notice more by adults than the children who were the intended audience of Michael Bond’s beloved books.

It took eight years but here comes the third, “Paddington in Peru,” in which our hairy hero returns literally and thematically to his roots. It’s still not as good as the first one, but hearkens back to its spirit in a way I found more satisfying.

They did still sneak in one song, though it’s so pleasing I honestly didn’t mind.

If you’ll recall, little lost bear Paddington wound up in London being adopted by the Brown family, causing lots of trouble along the way but pawing his way into their hearts. He wears a blue peacoat and floppy red hat — too big for his head, but a perfect size for hiding marmalade sandwiches — and has the calmest, warmest voice you’ve ever heard (supplied again by Ben Whishaw).

Despite still being a young bear and somewhat naive, Paddington has an emotional intelligence far surpassing the humans he meets.

Some years have passed, and the Brown children, Jonathan (Samuel Joslin) and Judy (Madeleine Harris) are now self-involved teenagers getting ready to fly the roost. Judy is selecting universities and Jonathan is abusing his gadget-creating talents to mostly nest in his room playing video games.

In a practically unprecedented bit of consistency for moviemaking, Joslin and Harris have actually kept these roles for the entire franchise. Hats off for this, in an industry that tosses kid actors aside for developing pimples.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Mrs. Brown, lovingly played by Sally Hawkins in the first two films but replaced here by Emily Mortimer. Reportedly it was Hawkins’ choice and she blessed the transition. While Mortimer is a lovely actress, she doesn’t occupy the movie’s emotional center in quite the same way, coming off a bit cloying rather than protective.

Dougal Wilson takes over directing duties from Paul King, who helmed the first two films, with a screenplay by Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont.

Hugh Bonneville returns as Mr. Brown, a famously cautious risk-assessment manager who is continually frustrated by the dangerous pickles Paddington gets them into. He’s encouraged by his new boss at work to embrace more risk, so everyone is surprised when Mr. Brown proposes flying the whole family over to Peru for their latest adventure. Tagging along as always is Mrs. Bird (Julie Walters), the Browns’ tough and handy maid.

It seems Paddington’s adopted Aunt Lucy (voice of Imelda Staunton) has gone missing from the retired bears’ home, disappearing into the jungle. They’ve gotten word from the desperately cheery Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman) overseeing the place, who is quite obviously more than she seems. Colman is the primary vocalist in that song I mentioned, titled same as the movie, and I never would have guessed she had such great pipes.

The Browns set off into the Amazon in search of Aunt Lucy, with only a map showing Rumi Rock as a possible destination. They are picked up by the flamboyant river boat captain, Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas), whose ancestors have explored the area for generations, always meeting unfortunate fates. His teen daughter, Gina (Carla Tous), is the more cautious of the two. Mr. Brown is somewhat put out by Mrs. Brown noticing of Captain Cabot’s dashing looks.

Some misadventures later, the group finds itself split up a trekking through the jungle on foot. They’ll eventually find Rumi Rock, which turns out to be the gateway to El Dorado, the lost city and its reputed fortune in gold. Various sinister forces will vie for that treasure, while poor earnest Paddington just wants to be reunited with his aunt.

There are some fun action scenes along the way: white-water boating, llama-riding, secret doors and more. At the open of the movie Paddington receives his passport designating him a genuine British citizen, and is rewarded with a proper English gentleman’s umbrella. It will come in quite handy as a tool, distraction and even transportation (in more than one mode of conveyance).

There are a few Easter egg references to other movies for you to spot, including “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and even “The Sound of Music.”

If “Paddington in Peru” has a broader canvas than the first film, it feels in many ways smaller and more modest than “Paddington 2,” and I for one appreciated that. Humility seems to me Paddington’s most essential virtue, one missing so much in our daily life.

This movie comes not to impress, but it does make an impression.

