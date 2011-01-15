The most successful recent indies — no matter how snappy the dialogue or twee the soundtrack — at their core contain simple, relatable truths. "Juno" chronicled a teen girl's struggle with a very adult decision. "Away We Go" followed a couple wondering where — and how — to raise their first child. "(500) Days of Summer" explored uneven young love, how it wrecks us and how we learn from it.

At its core, "Paper Man" is about a psychotic man-child in severe need of extensive electroshock therapy. Not so successful.

In his portrayal of a fledgling author struggling with writer's block, a failing marriage and an imaginary superhero pal (Ryan Reynolds, having way more fun than he should), Jeff Daniels' lovely befuddled charm is squandered. When Daniels befriends a sad-eyed teenager (Emma Stone, incomparable as always) with inner demons of her own, the relationship isn't quirkily enlightening the way the filmmakers want us to believe. Rather, it's exactly as Stone's best friend (Kieran Culkin) describes: creepy, inappropriate and just plain wrong.

"Paper Man" is chock full of funny, beguiling actors reciting clunky dialogue to the best of their considerable abilities. In addition to the performers mentioned above, Lisa Kudrow does her best as Daniels' surgeon wife but comes across as a shrill harpy. (God forbid a woman possess a work ethic and a desire to see her husband succeed.)

Chris Parnell has all of three lines, two of which seem improvised. And as Stone's boyfriend, Hunter Parrish is a borderline abusive thug with a terrible Long Island accent. Why would a character as smart and self-aware as Stone's, however troubled, subject herself to this nasty loser? Is she punishing herself? If not, couldn't we have seen a little of the magnetism that drew her to him in the first place? Come on, it's Hunter Parrish. It's not that hard to make him adorable.

Memo to "Paper Man" filmmakers: Opening credits that look hand-drawn by a fourth grader are all well and good. Ditto mumbly guitar scores. A fantastic group of actors is even better. However, you know what's essential? A solid, relatable core.

The rest is just details.

Special features are sparse, including a trailer and a making-of featurette.

Film: 1 Yap Extras: 1 Yap