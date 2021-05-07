Once again, audiences will be entertained by the emotional journey of a parent and child as they fight their way through changing times and extenuating circumstances. But contrary to the angry and hateful relationship one would expect, "Paper Spiders" shows a loving and caring relationship between a parent and child.

This loving relationship is shown throughout the movie as a mother and her daughter face challenges that will have a great impact on their future. Both women will be put through the ultimate test as both diligently fight their way to prove who’s right when they find themselves in a demanding situation.

Dawn, played by Lili Taylor, has had a troublesome time since the death of her husband. She and her teenage daughter Melanie, portrayed by Stefania LaVie Owen, are preparing for big changes as Melanie is about to graduate high school and go to college. As Melanie’s graduation draws closer, the only person she can confide in is her friend Lacy (Peyton List). Everything was going as well as can be expected, but one day, some new neighbors move into the house next door and get into a fight with Dawn.

Following this, she keeps getting the sneaking suspicion that the mysterious man of the house is not what he seems. For the next few weeks that follow, Dawn becomes even more convinced that her neighbor is out to get her and Melanie. Soon, she becomes convinced that everything is his way of getting them.

But the question remains, is he truly out for her and Melanie, or is it all her imagination? Viewers will never know the answer until they see the movie for themselves.

The director/co-writers of “Paper Spiders” are Inon Shampanier and his wife, Natalie Shampanier. Inon Shampanier is known for producing “The Millionaire Tour,” “8 Ball,” and “The Last Tango.” Unlike those other movies however, “Paper Spiders” has a deeper connection to Inon and his wife, for it brings their past to light. Mrs. Shampanier’s mother went through a similar experience dealing with paranoid delusions that impacted her relationship with her daughter.

The Shampaniers say they were extremely fortunate in the production of “Paper Spiders,” because Lili Taylor and Stefania LaVie Owen had extremely good chemistry one would expect a mother and daughter to have, despite them not being related in real life. One could easily tell by their amazing acting on screen that there was a powerful connection between everyone working on the film. But the crew of “Paper Spiders” also faced sadness, because one of their producers passed away very young.

The pain from this loss can be shared with the viewers as the plot of the movie becomes darker and more suspicious. After a while, Dawn takes paranoia to the extreme, as she confronts the neighbors herself near the climax. All the while, Melanie is caught between choosing to believe that her mother is right about her neighbor or if it’s merely her imagination getting the better of her.

The only way to find the answer is for people to watch “Paper Spiders” from beginning to end.