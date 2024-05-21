Share this postPodcast: Medium Cool on Straw Dogsfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPodcast: Medium Cool on Straw DogsChristopher Lloyd joins Austin Glidden of the Medium Cool: A Movie Podcast to talk about Sam Peckinpah's most loathsome -- or best?!? -- film, a controversial rumination on masculinity.Christopher LloydMay 21, 2024Share this postPodcast: Medium Cool on Straw Dogsfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSubscribeClick here to listen now!Share this postPodcast: Medium Cool on Straw Dogsfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare