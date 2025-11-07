For a franchise built around an extraterrestrial killing machine, the Predator franchise has always been one that has a lot more range than you’d expect. What started as an Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle soon became a series where no movie was alike. The second film, “Predator 2,” took things to the big city. “Predators” was a send-up to James Cameron’s “Aliens,” Shane Black’s “The Predator” tried and failed to make the franchise into an action-comedy, and Dan Trachtenberg’s “Prey” took things back to basics.

It could have been very easy for Trachtenberg to make his next live-action “Predator” movie something more along the lines of “Prey.” That’s not what he does with “Predator: Badlands” (although he did show the Yautja hunting through different time periods earlier this year with “Predator: Killer of Killers”); instead, he takes us inside the head of the titular killer. Except this time, the Predator isn’t such a bad guy. He’s actually a pretty cool dude.

“Badlands” begins with Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator on Yautja Prime who is viewed as the weakling of his tribe. His father seems to think that he’s better off dead, but his brother Kwei (Mike Homik) sees potential in him. For a Yautja to be deemed a member of the tribe, he must go out on a hunt and bring back a “trophy,” and Dek seems determined to kill the unkillable beast known as the Kalisk on the planet of Genna.

After a near-fatal encounter, Dek finds himself stranded on Genna and begins his quest to kill the Kalisk. On his journey, he crosses paths with Thia (Elle Fanning), a synth from Weyland-Yutani (yes, the same Weyland-Yutani from the Alien franchise) who is missing her bottom half. Thia claims that Dek will be unable to kill the Kalisk alone, and offers to assist him on his journey, as long as he brings her to her legs.

Dek, believing that a true Yautja hunts alone, is resistant, but sees how he could use the talkative Synth as a tool. Alongside an adorable but deadly little alien critter, Thia lovingly dubs Bud, the three embark to complete Dek’s mission. Little does Dek know that Thia’s “sister”, Tessa, is hunting him down as well.

When it was first announced that “Predator: Badlands” would be rated PG-13, instead of R like the other films in the series, some scoffed. But once you actually understand what the film is about, it makes quite a bit of sense. “Badlands” has more in common with “The Mandalorian” and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” than it does with the other films in the Predator franchise. It’s an adventure film, although one with a lot of killing. Because there are no humans in the film, there’s no need for red blood. Yautja bleed neon green, and Synths bleed a milky white substance.

It all works extremely well as “Predator: Badlands” still manages to have the cool badass action that we have come to expect from the IP, but it also has a big heart to it. We’re quickly able to care about Dek and relate to his struggles. Schuster-Koloamatangi does a terrific job at making Dek more than just another Yautja. He’s vulnerable, even if he tries to act tough; the movie reminds us that he’s still a runt.

Dek’s back-and-forth with Fanning’s Thia is a big highlight as well, giving the movie an unexpected but welcome sense of humor. Despite being a Synth, we learn that Thia was programmed to have more sensitivity, something we see early on. She’s still able to kick some serious alien ass on screen, but she also truly wants to help Dek, despite him repeatedly calling her a tool. She’s not portrayed as too ditzy or too intelligent. She’s the perfect match for our hero.

While the movie’s opening action setpiece feels a bit too darkly lit, Trachtenberg livens up the rest of the film in a way that still feels fitting to the franchise. The visual effects are stellar, from the creature designs to the unpredictable environments of Genna. He’s also got a good sense of action, showing off new fighting styles for the Predator, including a clever sub-plot that involves Dek forging makeshift weapons.

While the inclusion of Weyland-Yutani could have easily felt like a setup for a new incarnation of Alien Vs. Predator, “Badlands” feels refreshingly stand-alone. The story never overcomplicates itself, giving Dek a clear objective while still managing to throw in a few surprises as well.

With “Prey,” “Killer of Killers,” and now “Badlands” under his belt, Trachtenberg has proved himself to be the perfect creative voice for the world of the Predator. While it may take some hardcore fans some adjustment to get over just how different “Badlands” feels, it’s an incredibly sleek and exciting adventure that lives up to its name.