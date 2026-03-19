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I’ve made it a habit to review movies starring or directed by heartthrob Josh Duhamel as my wife has a long-standing crush on him. You know what they say, keep your friends close and your enemies closer. (Kidding!) Duhamel’s latest effort behind (after helming the “Buddy Games” flicks) and in front of the camera is “Preschool” (now available on VOD). It’s a bit of a mixed bag, but not without its charms.

Alan (Duhamel) and Lauren (Charity Wakefield) have a daughter Grace (Eadie Johnson) who they want admitted to the prestigious Puggsley Preschool. Brian (Michael Socha from “This Is England”) and Sarah (Antonia Thomas) have a son named Dylan (Arris Crooke) who they also hope will attend Puggsley.

In an awkward circumstance both families have an interview and tour of the school with Headmistress Mrs. Lawrence (Fenella Woolgar) at the same time through a scheduling snafu and are informed there’s only one spot.

Lauren and Sarah quickly become friends, but Alan and Brian instantly enter into a dick-measuring contest and games of one-upmanship to ensure their child’s place at Puggsley. Tensions escalate with hilarity and hijinks and indignities and injuries ensuing.

“Preschool” as scripted by Richard D’Ovidio (he previously penned the Steven Seagal/DMX vehicle “Exit Wounds” and the Halle Berry thriller “The Call”) from a story by D’Ovidio and his wife Nicole is a comedy of awkwardness and embarrassment - something my wife hates so she skipped this Duhamel joint despite her “love” of him.

A lot of this stuff isn’t especially funny and can mostly be boiled down to men will sooner do “X” as opposed to going to therapy. There is some physical comedy involving the couples’ children, which is admittedly pretty amusing. It’s all fairly well-performed - the guys do the heavy lifting and show their asses in the process, the women are much more likable and come across as the voices of reason (just like real life) and veteran Scottish actor James Cosmo (busy between this and last week’s “Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead”) turns up as Brian’s Dad to lend the project some credibility.

My biggest takeaway from “Preschool” is that dads played by Duhamel and Socha act like they belong there.

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