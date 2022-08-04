After Shane Black’s “The Predator” not only disappointed at fans, but also was a major miss at the box office, it seemed like all hope was lost for the franchise. But only four years after that film’ release, Hollywood has once again decided to take a crack at reigniting the “Predator” franchise with Dan Trachtenberg’s back-to-basics “Prey.”

Set in 1719, the film follows Naru, a young Comanche woman who strives to be a hero for her tribe, only to be shut down by her friends and family. While out wandering, Naru comes across a strange and powerful new entity… the Predator, and thus stems a path of blood, betrayal, and danger.

What works about the “Prey” is that director Dan Trachtenberg takes the trendy model of rebooting massive franchises with over-complicated exposition and doing the exact opposite. “Prey” is simple and brutal and that’s what makes it so exciting.

Much like he did with “10 Cloverfield Lane,” Trachtenberg proves to be a master at capturing the right thrills and creating a suspenseful atmosphere, there’s no moments of slowness, the moment the film revs it’s engines, it never stops until the credits roll.

It is the kind of film that is perfect for theaters, which makes it all the more confusing that the film will be premiering exclusively on Hulu. Nothing about “Prey” feels cheap or artificial, the passion is as bright as day. This is the kind of genre fare that would play great with an audience, with enough action and thrills to have everybody at the edge of their seat.

Amber Midthunder is another one of the film’s greatest assets. Midthunder has all the makings of one of the next great action stars. In a role that demands more physicality and expression, Midthunder plays a fully fleshed out character in very few words. She acts as the audience’s eyes and ears and confidently is able to carry the film on her shoulders. For her first film as the lead, Midthunder was able to pull off what no actor since Schwarzenegger could do, be the main face of a “Predator” movie.

If “Prey” is any indication what Trachtenberg can do as a filmmaker, he may be one of the most promising storytellers in the industry today. When even industry favorites like Shane Black failed to successfully resurrect this franchise, Trachtenberg managed to hit nearly every right chord.

Really one of the only aspects that partially takes you out of “Prey” is the dialogue, with the Comanche characters all speaking in modern English. While this may have been a creative choice, it sometimes takes you out of the film. Thankfully there’s not too much dialogue in the film in the first place.

“Prey” takes this once tired franchise back to its roots to a successful degree. It’s simple and small in-scale, but that just makes it feel all the more refreshing. In a summer movie season that has had some high highs as well as some low lows, the latest “Predator” movie ends the season of the blockbuster on a high note.

Also might I say, it’s refreshing to see a genre-film that is pro-dog.