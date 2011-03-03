Johnny Depp has made some kind of career playing eclectic oddball misfits, and he adds another worthy entrant to that list in the kitschy, trippy animated film "Rango."

Depp plays the title character, someone's pet chameleon, who finds himself smack dab in the middle of the desert all by his lonesome. Well, unless you count the armadillo who failed in his effort to cross the street, who doesn't let that get in the way of accomplishing his goal — which is simply crossing the street.

He gives Rango some directions on how to find water, which leads him to a town facing quite a severe water shortage and appears to be comprised of critterfolk partying like it's 1889. Seems the town is looking for a hero, and with this lizard's affinity for acting, it's the perfect fit.

Soon he's spinning yarns about the people he killed (seven men with one bullet, he finds himself boasting) and attracting the attention of the town's mayor (voice of Ned Beatty), who is hoarding his own personal supply of water while the town subsists on almost none, and soon finds himself wearing a sheriff's star in the middle of the Wild West.

Along the way he meets Mrs. Beans — with the voice of Isla Fisher, but who strangely resembles Illeana Douglas — who has goals of her own.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this film is that, while it's not inappropriate for children, it's not kiddied up the way most films of this type are. These characters are wrinkly, craggy, and realistic looking (save for that most of them walk on two feet). Rango himself is a less-than-attractive creature, with tiny eyes hidden behind large patches of scaly skin...you know, like a real chameleon.

"Rango" has a quirky sense of humor, with Rango spouting all sorts of lines y0u'd imagine Depp saying, such as he's one of the few men with a maiden name.

The animation is fantastic, kicking off with a fantastic sequence where Rango is separated from his owner and continuing through the wild climax, as Rango has a bizarre meeting with the Spirit of the West, who looks familiar and talks...even more familiar, then to a final battle between Rango and a wicked rattlesnake who, for a "children's" film, is almost scary.

The voice cast is stellar, with talent like Alfred Molina, Abigail Breslin, Timothy Olyphant, Bill Nighy, Stephen Root, and Ray Winstone all contributing their vocals.

"Rango" is not what I'd call a kids movie, though they'll probably enjoy it as much as you will. It is a rollicking good time, a wild and crazy romp through the desert, an almost psychedelic journey into the surreal, and one fun movie.