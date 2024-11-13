If Marvel Universe crashed into the North Pole, the story might look a little like “Red One,” an adventure fantasy with an elaborate plot but few laughs or surprises.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans star in the first holiday film of 2024, initially greenlit for streaming but shuffled to theatrical release after it tested well. It’s clearly a movie for teenage boys and Johnson’s fan base.

Callum Drift (Johnson) is St. Nick’s top security agent at the North Pole and is preparing for retirement. Jake O’Malley (Evans) is a Level 4 Naughty Lister who unknowingly allows the bad guys access to Santa’s secret location. When Santa is kidnapped, Drift and O’Malley must team up to rescue him and save Christmas.

It’s always refreshing to see J.K. Simmons (“Spider-Man” trilogy, “Justice League,” “Whiplash”) in a film. He lends what little charisma there is as a fitness buff Santa with a cookie fetish.

Director Jake Kasdan (“Jumanji” sequels, “Bad Teacher”) creates some dramatic adventure moments, but the generic plot lacks enough charm to make it a holiday classic. The story and special effects struggle to balance havoc and holly-jolly but manage to transmit a little heart in the end.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans will enjoy this film more than others. And although it’s a typical role for The Rock, it’s what he does best – saving the world from one ridiculous mishap after another.

“Red One” is dry and predictable, and I suggest seeing it in IMAX to boost its value and your audience experience.

