Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac” has been adapted many times for stage, screen and television, most notably a 1950 movie for which star Jose Ferrer won the Academy Award for best actor.

“Cyrano” also inspired 1987’s “Roxanne,” adapted by and starring Steve Martin as a small-town fire chief.

In all these iterations, Cyrano is reluctant to tell the beautiful Roxanne of his love because the size of his nose makes him feel unworthy of her.

Noted British filmmaker Joe Wright directs the newest “Cyrano,” adapted by Erica Schmidt from her 2018 stage musical.

The movie, like Schmidt’s musical, casts Peter Dinklage as the poetic and self-conscious Cyrano de Bergerac. The casting, of course, immediately allows you to discern the alterations from Rostand’s original.

The story, however, remains the same. Cyrano loves Roxanne (Haley Bennett, also reprising her role from the musical) from afar. He knows his appearance and status in life will keep them apart, so he offers his poetic services to Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who has fallen in love with Roxanne and does not have the words or wit to woo her properly.

This adaptation, thanks to Wright’s staging, soars with emotion and romance. It also is heartbreaking, yet while you may feel sorry for Cyrano, Dinklage refuses to allow you to pity him.

As a military officer, Cyrano marches onward, fulfilling his duty and retaining his honor and principles.

And while the movie’s music and songs may not be memorable, the performances, especially that of Dinklage, is the spirited foundation that propels the movie. The songs, at times, seem to stop the movie in its tracks.

The idea is laudable — it’s just the production needed music that, like Cyrano, could inspire and soar.

Dinklage is a giant whether fencing with either words or sword. He, along with Wright’s vision of Cyrano’s world, carries the movie. Dinklage holds you so firmly that you can accept some of the movie’s shortcomings — the biggest being its two-plus hour running time as well as its rather vapid portrayal by Bennett of Roxanne.

She is somewhat unsympathetic; too frivolous and immature to capture the heart of either Cyrano or Christian.

“Cyrano” has an old-fashioned feel to it. The sets and costumes are lavish. The production is heartfelt and heartbreaking with wit and charm — as well as a jab at the futility and toll of war.

You should see “Cyrano” simply to watch a consummate performer like Dinklage steal the movie and your heart.

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap substack and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob.com or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.



CYRANO

4 stars out of 5

PG-13, language, strong violence, suggestive material, thematic material

