“Land” is a story of survival — of the body, yes, but mostly of the mind and spirit.

Robin Wright makes a stirring directorial debut as well as starring in this poignant drama about Edee, who has been so traumatized by a tragic event, that she runs away from people and life.

Edee is a city girl, but she buys a rundown cabin high in the Rockies, throws away her cell phone and decides to isolate herself from the world.

Edee soon discovers that, despite bringing all kinds of canned goods and other supplies, she is not equipped to confront her wilderness existence. Things especially get dire when the severe and harsh winter hits.

Edee, on the verge of hypothermia, is saved by Miguel (Demián Bichir), a local hunter and Alawa (Sarah Dawn Pledge), a local nurse.

Edee is reluctant to accept their help, but the low-key Miguel allows Edee her space and, as she begins to recover, he offers to teach her to trap and hunt so she can survive.

Though she is alone, Edee is not lonely. She slowly learns becomes self-sufficient, but even as she takes long walks and learns to appreciate the natural splendor of the land around her, she remains in mourning.

Grief, it appears, is her almost-constant companion. Edee spends her days building a fenced-in garden and planting vegetables, fishing and hunting. That solitude gives her solace.

Also helping are Miguel’s visits. At first, Edee is a bit resentful, but soon comes to enjoy Miguel’s company as they hunt and fish.

Wright provides no “big” moments, no surprise revelations. “Land” is a character study of a woman who wants to create a new life for herself.

“I’m here in this place because I don’t want to be around people,” Edee tells Miguel. He respects her decision to live on her own terms and does not force his companionship on her.

As Edee becomes more adept and feels more comfortable in her surroundings, she actually begins to miss Miguel’s visits.

Wright’s performance is haunting and touching. She keeps you wondering about her motivations. Did she run away for a fresh start or for a prolonged suicide.

You see that her Edee works feverishly to live on her own terms. Yet, you come to believe that if misfortune befell her, she would not mind too much.

“Land” is a beautiful movie; Wright inserts many shots of lovely dawns and sunsets, as well as mountainous vistas and green forests.

At the outset, “Land” is depressing, and you worry about Edee’s well-being. But as the movie progresses, you come to realize that “Land” is a story of renewal and rebirth that will touch your heart.

LAND

3½ stars out of 4

(PG-13), thematic elements, nudity