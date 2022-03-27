Up front, I will confess that I really don’t give a damn about tonight’s Academy Awards ceremony.

The complete snub of “Mass” turned my stomach; and it’s an after-taste I have not been able to shed.

But I know that readers at my website expect me to share my thoughts about the annual extravaganza.

So, I will keep this as concise as I can be.

Picture

“CODA.” For a while, I feared that “The Power of the Dog” would win. And while it is a beautiful but disturbing movie, it lacks the emotional heft of “CODA,” a heartwarming — and somewhat heartbreaking — story of a teenage girl, the only hearing member in her fishermen family, which is comprised of her parents and older brother.

It is a poignant, uplifting story about finding your own voice and carving your own path in life.

“CODA” is an embraceable feature that deserves the Oscar.

Director

Since “CODA” director Siân Heder is not nominated, the award mostly likely will go to Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog.” Her direction was masterful, and since this is her first feature in 12 years, the Academy members may believe it would be a fitting way to honor her return to filmmaking.

Actor

Will Smith for “King Richard.” Smith is a popular figure in the industry and his summer blockbusters such as “Independence Day,” the “Bad Boys” and “Men in Black” franchises have added many millions to studio coffers, it may be payback time for the actor.

Actress

The weakest category in the bunch. Honestly, I was not impressed with the so-called frontrunners — Jessica Chastain and Kristen Stewart. I believed the former made her Tammy Faye Bakker too innocent and naïve, while the latter was too whiny and needy as Princess Diana.

I did enjoy Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” because she honestly portrayed the ill-effects and pressure of motherhood in an honest fashion. But I believe she is a long shot.

So, I will go with Chastain because of her many strong performances over the years, so a win for her acting in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” would be a career thank you.

Supporting actor

A no-brainer: Troy Kotsur as Frank, the deaf fisherman father in “CODA.” He is a rowdy and lustful individual who uses his hands to speak his mind. His was a compassionate and fierce performance that deserves recognition.

Supporting actress

Ariana Debose for her Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.” She is the adult in the room, a pragmatist with common sense and a loving heart. Plus, it would be so wonderful — though improbable that Rita Moreno come on stage to present her with the award that Moreno herself won 60 years ago.

Animated feature

I really liked “Flee,” but since it also is nominated in the documentary feature category, it’s doubtful it will be recognized. So, I will go with “Encanto.” It was no better nor worse than any of the other nominated movies.

Writing (original screenplay)

The Oscars may want to honor Kenneth Branagh, so this may be where his movie, “Belfast,” is recognized. As long as it is not Adam McKay for the lame “Don’t Look Up.” I also wouldn’t weep if Paul Thomas Anderson’s name for called for “Licorice Pizza,” a movie I enjoyed.

Writing (adapted screenplay)

I would love to see Siân Heder honored for “CODA,” but I have the sense that either Campion for “Power of the Dog” or Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe for “Drive My Car” will be selected.

Cinematography

This could be the year the glass ceiling for women cinematographers will be shattered with Ari Wegner of “The Power of the Dog” hearing her name called. She gave the movie a beauty that belied the story’s darkness.

Documentary feature

“Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” integrated concert footage with social commentary that gave the movie a wise and solid political and culture context.

International feature film

“Drive My Car” was a masterful blend of loss, regret, jealousy, the theater and Chekov. Even though it ran close to three hours, it never lagged. It was a poignant human-interest story.

Music (original score)

A toss-up between Jonny Greenwood for “The Power of the Dog” and Hans Zimmer for “Dune.” I preferred Zimmer’s score, which I believed was more complex and diverse.

Music (original song)

Another toss-up: either Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die” or Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.” Since the Bond franchise is going to be honored for its 60 years of moviemaking, I will go with Miranda and “Dos Oruguitas.”

Makeup and hairstyling

Do you really care? I don’t! OK, I will choose “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” even though I found the makeup of the characters in “Dune” most interesting.

Production design

I found the sets of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” fit neatly in director Joel Coen’s vision for the movie and added to its dark and cloistered atmosphere.

Other categories:

Costume design — “Cruella”

Documentary (short subject) — “The Queen of Basketball”

Film editing — “Dune”

Short film (animated) — “Affairs of the Art”

Short film (live action) — “The Long Goodbye”

Sound — “Dune”

Visual Effects — “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

So, that’s it. And, yes, I will be watching at 8 p.m. on ABC. I probably will be making snide and snarky remarks at my set throughout the proceedings, to compensate for my disappointment.

Don’t judge — a guy needs to have some fun in life.

Later, my friends.

