By Bob Bloom

“My Best Worst Adventure” is a touching story centering on two young lost souls who bond as outsiders.

It also is a fish-out-of-water story about a young Los Angeles girl, Jenny (Lily Patra), sent to spend a summer with her maternal grandmother in Thailand.

It seems Jenny has not spoken since the death of her Thai mother. Her American stepfather cannot get through to her, and he hopes the trip to visit her relatives will help Jenny.

The teenager is not very happy. On her tablet, she likens the experience to being “abducted by aliens.”

No matter how much her grandmother and other family members try, Jenny remains uncommunicative and bitter.

Things do not improve when she is sent off to school.

At school, she meets Boonrod (Pan Rugtawatr), a kindred spirit. Boonrod is mute. His closest connections are to his water buffalo, Samlee and dog. While his mother is loving, his father is a drunk and loafer, who is deep in debt.

Jenny and Boonrod spend a lot of time together. They communicate through glances; eye connect and gestures.

The interesting aspect of the film, directed by Joel Soisson, who also adapted the screenplay from a story by Chariyawan Tavoranon, is that he maintains the silence between the two children throughout.

Together Jenny and Boonrod deal with bullies and various family issues that tend to strengthen their bond.

Soisson, who shot the film in Thailand, brings us into the nation’s culture in a matter-of-fact manner that we get to appreciate.

The movie has an edge that raises it above your standard “Afterschool Playhouse” kids fare.

The driving forces behind “My Best Worst Adventure” are the performances of Patra and Rugtawatr who, though always silent, convey a breadth of emotions that are easy to relate to, understand and appreciate.

The story has some minor flaws, and some plot points are telegraphed.

Still, “My Best Worst Adventure” is an appealing young adult story that not only is inspirational but resonates in your heart.

It’s a small little, but memorable indie film that will make you smile.



MY BEST WORST ADVENTURE

3 stars out of 4

Not rated, some violence