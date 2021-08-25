“My Father’s Brothers” is an emotional documentary that serves as a tribute to the soldiers who served in A Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry, 173rd Airborne during the Vietnam War.

Specifically, the movie examines a battle on June 29, 1966, in which members of the company were ambushed by an overwhelming force of North Vietnamese.

Greatly outnumbered, the American soldiers fought valiantly and drove off the enemy.

But “My Father’s Brothers” is not a chronicle of a battle. Rather, the movie, produced, directed and filmed by Shawn Kelley, son of Capt. Jack Kelley whose company engaged the enemy.

The movie is mostly talking heads as these veterans recall not only the battle, but friends and fellow soldiers who performed acts of bravery against crushing odds, as well as those who were killed or wounded.

Between newsreel clips from Vietnam, we see and hear the emotions of those who survived the battle. Their faces and voices express a myriad of sentiments — pain, loss, guilt for surviving, but — most of all — pride for doing their duty and serving their country.

One of the misfortunes of the anti-war movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s was that many who opposed the war could not differentiate between the soldiers — most of whom were drafted — who did the fighting and the misguided government that deployed them to Vietnam.

A couple of these veterans remind us of the shameful treatment shown toward many returning veterans.

If you view “My Father’s Brothers,” most of which was filmed during the 50th reunion of 173rd Airborne members, you will discover men who carry wounds — physical and emotional — and look back on their time in Vietnam with a mixture of accomplishment and regret, especially for those who did not come home.

Though the movie is rather static — comprised mostly of old men recounting their experiences — you feel heartbroken for them as well as immense respect for their efforts.

It’s also noteworthy that these men don’t seem to hold any resentment against their former enemies. A few even have returned to Vietnam to find the site of their June 29 battle and aided humanitarian efforts to help the poor farmers now living in this rural region of the country.

The Vietnam War divided the United States is a manner not seen since the Civil War. But no matter your views on the conflict, you will come to admire these quiet heroes — whether volunteers or recruits — who performed bravely and served their country with honor.

MY FATHER’S BROTHERS

3 stars out of 4

Not rated