“Paint” may not be a work of art, but it offers some moments of dark comedy and satire about artists, art and the conflict between self-expression and commerce.

The film, written and directed by Michael Walker, is a mixed bag of stereotypical situations and pretentious and humorous observations about the hypocrisy of that world.

It follows three artists still trying to discover themselves and their voices.

Dan (Joshua Caras) has been told his paintings are not dark enough; Quinn (Paul Cooper) exerts most of his energy on bedding women and snarky criticisms of his friends and other painters; and Kelsey (Olivia Luccardi) is naïve, believing her work will simply get her noticed without her having to sell herself as a serious artist.

Walker continually shifts from disparaging criticism of the art world and those who buy, sell and promote artists, to a few basic sitcom-like situations involving his trio of protagonists.

The film’s foundation is predicated on the lack of comprehension by the three of the realities of what leads to success.

Kelsey, for example, is horrible at schmoozing; she finds it easier to have sex with a potential buyer than sell herself on her talent.

Quinn would rather live the bohemian life of the starving artist than actually make the effort to get his works seen.

And Dan? Well, he has a brainstorm for a concept that touches much too close to home. Dan comes from privilege, taking money from his parents to live “independently.”

Dan, Quinn and Kelsey inexperienced and idealistic enough to believe that their works speak for themselves. They are socially awkward or unaware, finally realizing that to sell their paintings they must first sell themselves.

These young artists learn that what they think about their work is not important; it only matters if someone else wants to see them or buy them.

Walker offers a mixed brew of bleakness and levity, as well as the desperation infecting those who want to offer the world their own vision of how they see it.

I didn’t relate to Dan, Quinn or Kelsey. I found them too self-absorbed, which, I guess, is what separates artists from the rest of us.

“Paint’s” New York City milieu feels authentic. The characters behave how we imagine starving artists do; they blather a lot of seeking the truth in themselves and their works, while also complaining how nobody appreciates their efforts.

“Paint” offers some pointed wit, but a lot of it is obvious. Still, as a study of the art world, it is compelling enough to scrutinize. It simply does not feel authentic, but more like one of those reproductions of a master work that you would hang to impress visitors.

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob.com or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.



PAINT

2½ stars out of 4



Not rated, language, nudity, sexual content