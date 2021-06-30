“Rock, Paper and Scissors” is a strange movie that, like the tea Maria Jose, one of its three protagonists, keeps wanting to serve, slowly brews to its violent boiling point.

This Argentinian thriller is a creepy feature that tip-toes to the edge of horror, but never crosses the line.

The movie is a character study of three siblings who all, in some way, are damaged.

Sister and brother Maria Jose (Valeria Giorcelli) and Jesus (Pablo Sigel) live alone in their late father’s sprawling house. Their father had recently died. Maria Jose mostly had taken care of him after he attempted suicide.

Maria Jose is obsessed with “The Wizard of Oz,” watching it constantly, while Jesus is a wanna-be filmmaker.

Neither ever leaves the house; it is their own contained universe.

They rarely answer either the telephone or the front door. When the doorbell rings, they play rock, paper, scissors to see who answers.

At the door is Magdalena (Agustina Cervino), their half-sister who lives in Spain. She has returned to help settle their father’s affairs, which includes possibly selling Maria Jose and Jesus’ home.

That, though, is just the crux needed to bring Magdalena into the story.

Everything seems normal in “Rock, Paper and Scissors,” even though you get the nagging feeling that something is off kilter.

Jesus seems normal enough, but Maria Jose appears to have some emotional issues. Yet, neither seems threatening.

After spending a night with her siblings, Magdalena is set to leave; she has a hotel reservation and is adamant about going, despite assurances that she is more than welcome to stay.

As she prepares to leave, Magdalena takes a bad fall down the winding stairway to the front door. Whether it was an accident or if she was pushed by Maria Jose or Jesus is never made clear.

Magdalena is severely injured and is bed-ridden. Maria Jose again takes up nursing duties, while Jesus reassures her that he has called a doctor.

As the film progresses, you come to realize that Magdalena is being held — not so much a prisoner as a reluctant guest.

Tension slowly builds as “Rock, Paper and Scissor” progresses. The movie keeps you guessing and on edge.

And you are never sure about Maria Jose or Jesus. Are they both a bit crazy? Or are they acting?

“The Wizard of Oz” serves as a subtext during the movie, especially for Maria Jose who talks about there being no place like home and continually tells the slowly recuperating Magdalena that she is in the home where she belongs.

Maria Jose lives a fantasy life in which she dresses as Dorothy and carries around a hamster she calls Toto.

It is all very strange. Yet, you are compelled to watch. You need to know how all these threads are tied together.

You get some satisfaction, but many questions are left unanswered.

Even so, “Rock, Paper and Scissors” draws you in because your curiosity overwhelms you. The movie may seem to be a story about siblings fighting over an inheritance.

But it is much more complex and deeper than that.

ROCK, PAPER AND SCISSORS

3 stars out of 4

Not rated, violence, language, thematic elements