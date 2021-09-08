For most of “Small Engine Repair,” we share the relationship of three lifelong friends — Frankie, Swaino and Packie.

They are three amigos who know each other very well — and also are capable of pushing the buttons that can set each other off.

They share memories, lies, accomplishments and heartache. And like most people who have known each other since childhood, they snipe, tease and bust each other’s chops. But underneath it all is love.

These blue-collar guys are like brothers, and, like most siblings, they argue and fight — physically and verbally.

They are bonded by Crystal, Frankie’s daughter from a relationship that went south. When Frankie was in prison, Swaino and Packie took care of the girl until he was released. She was about 5 or 6 at the time.

Crystal is now a teenager with her sights set on college — specifically UCLA.

Frankie and Crystal also fight and argue, but love trumps all their raised voices.

As “Small Engine Repair” progresses, it appears to be a story about three middle-aged men with adolescent proclivities and booze-filled machismo.

It’s a comedy-drama driven by the performances of John Pollono as Frankie, Shea Whigham as Packie and Jon Bernthal as Swaino.

The movie, adapted and directed by Pollono, is based on his play of the same name.

Each actor creates a distinct character — Frankie, who has anger issues, especially when he drinks, has given up liquor; Swaino is a braggart, touting his sexual exploits, most of which are imagined; and Packie is a sensitive man-child, who dwells in the past and lives with his grandmother.

One fateful night, Crystal’s mother, Karen, returns to town to visit her daughter. Swaino and Packie hate her for what she did to Frankie. But, underneath his bluster, he is a decent person and allows Crystal to go to dinner with Karen.

Frankie then joins Swaino and Packie at a nearby bar. While they down bears, he drinks seltzer. That changes after he steps outside to meet Crystal and has an argument with Karen.

In a foul mood when returning to the bar, he eventually gets into a barroom brawl initiated by Swaino and Packie. Disgusted, he tells his two friends that he is finished with them and storms off.

A couple of months later, Frankie, through a ruse, gets Swaino and Packie to come to his shop, where he apologizes and, as a gesture of friendship, cooks them dinner and serves them beers and Scotch.

Events turn dark later in the evening when a young man, Chad Walker, stops by Frankie’s place to sell him some drugs.

He leaves the young man alone with his friends. The look on Frankie’s face tells you he has an agenda in mind. You just don’t know what that is.

“Small Engine Repair” slowly shifts into a story of parental devotion and revenge.

You will have to watch the movie to see what transpires and how the three friends, who are joined by Karen, react.

The movie curves into melodrama as the men hotly debate Frankie’s chosen course of action.

An air of authenticity envelops the movie. You are engaged with the Frankie and his friends, hoping they do what is right.

The performances are spot on — Pollono, Whigham and Bernthal are so real, you can smell the disappointment and dashed dreams that rule their lives.

Jordana Spiro’s Karen begins as a one-dimensional ball-busting bitch but, as the film progresses, she becomes more sensible and responsible.

Ciara Bravo’s Crystal is a cocky, foul-mouthed teenager who gives as good as she gets from her dad and his friends. She aspires for more than life in her little New England town and will let nothing deter her from her goal.

“Small Engine Repair” is stagey at times but succeeds as a strapping character study of New England spirit.

SMALL ENGINE REPAIR

3 stars out of 4

(R), sexual content and assault, language, violence, drug use