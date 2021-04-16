Fei Fei is a wife and mother who feels disconnected physically and emotionally.

She lives in China with her husband, Zhang Hua, and her young son, Mo Mo.

Fei Fei, who is Caucasian, is dealing with a myriad of issues: She is awaiting the approval of her Permanent Residency application, she worries about and dotes on her son and she is unhappy by Zhang Hua’s frequent absences.

She also resents her husband’s secrecy about his past and his business affairs.

All these pressures envelop Fei Fei in a cloud of alienation. Sitting in a park, gathering her thoughts, Fei Fei sees a young man staring directly at her. He does not speak, but simply walks away.

Intrigued, she follows him and discovers he is a masseur at a local parlor. As she receives a massage from the young man, she learns his name is Bai Yu and that he is blind.

This is the set up for “Touch.” The film, starring, written and directed by Alexsandra Szczepanowska, begins as a drama about an illicit affair between the dissatisfied Fei Fei and Bai Yu, who doesn’t seem to be who he pretends. In their relationship, Fei Fei is the pursuer, allowing Bai Yu to unleash his passion and make her believe she is wanted.

Fei Fei feels alive around him while simultaneously shutting out her husband.

The first section of “Touch” provided a sensual atmosphere; several soft-focus shots and intimate camera angles.

When events alter Fei Fei’s life, and she breaks off the affair, the movie begins to turn dark. The cinematography is starker, the music shriller.

Bai Yu, who has become obsessed with Fei Fei, now becomes the pursuer, stalking her, invading the family home and psychologically terrorizing his former lover.

Unfortunately, this latter part of the movie becomes formulaic; the out-of-control, spurned lover is a character we have met in many features.

It would have made for a more interesting movie if the “Touch” continued to center on the affair and the choices and conflicts it raised within Fei Fei.

Instead, we get a run-of-the-mill story with cliched situations.

At first, Yuan Jiangwei as Bai Yu offers some reticence to his characterization, but progressively becomes more and more psychotic as “Touch” progresses. It feels forced and unnatural.

Yang Jun as Zhang Hua also undergoes a transformation. Initially his character is unappealing, almost bully-like in his treatment of Fei Fei. But as her world becomes more tumultuous, he seems to soften.

Also, Szczepanowska’s appears to rush Fei Fei into the affair without any clear-cut motive, which does make Bai Yu’s metamorphosis understandable if not credible.

Again, as the tone of “Touch” changes, he becomes more sympathetic and supportive.

Both performances feel as if they are at the whims of the script rather than the characters.

“Touch,” at 97 minutes, keeps you engrossed because you want to see how it plays out. It’s a story of emotional turmoil and tattered connections.

TOUCH

2½ stars out of 4

Not rated, partial nudity, sexual situations, violence