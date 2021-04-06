“Transference: A Love Story” is a difficult movie to categorize. Like real life, this romantic drama is complicated and a bit messy.

The story centers on the relationship between Katerina (Emilie Sofia Johannesen) and Nik (Raffaello Degruttola). Both are nurses at a facility in London; both also are immigrants — she’s from Norway, he’s Italian.

Katerina and Nik slowly drift into a casual affair that, over time, deepens. Neither is very forthcoming about their pasts — Nik more so than Katerina.

Nik has mental health issues that he won’t talk about, while Katerina seems to have problems of her own.

The prevalent line of dialogue throughout “Transference” is various characters, most notably Nik and Katerina, asking each other, “You OK?”

We sympathize with Nik and Katerina because their communication skills are so miniscule. Degruttola, who directed the movie and also devised the story, details how, despite their affection for each other, they emotionally keep each other at arm’s length.

A sense of melancholy hovers over the movie. You feel, almost from the outset, that the relationship between Katerina and Nik will be fraught with trouble and that the chances it survives are slim.

But Degruttola has psychologically constructed the movie so that you root for the couple to succeed and find happiness. (You will have to watch “Transference” to find the answer.)

Nik’s unresolved problems are more apparent than Katerina’s. The majority of the time she seems to be holding back, afraid to open herself, to appear vulnerable to Nik.

Throughout “Transference,” Katerina offers voice-over narration; at one point discussing her attraction to Nik despite his being mysterious and evasive about himself.

We don’t learn much about Katerina’s life, except that she has some undefined issues with her family.

Nik and Katerina seem spend more time running from their pasts than looking to their futures.

“Transference’s” characters are complex; not the one-dimensional, formulaic people you often find in films dealing with mental concerns. Both are functioning adults, holding steady and responsible jobs. They are sensitive to the needs of others. At the same time, it seems they continually subvert their own wants as a coping mechanism.

Both, however, are kind of boring and bland; they fail to ignite any spark with us.

Degruttola details the growing pressure that entails and its consequences when it finally boils over.

In life, clear answers are sparse; thus, it is with “Transference: A Love Story.”

It is not a move you will enjoy nor find entertaining. But it is illuminating — and offers an understanding look at people dealing with issues many of us are spared.

TRANSFERENCE: A LOVE STORY

2½ stars out of 4

Not rated, language, sexual situations, brief violence