Christmas is rushing upon us like a runaway freight train.

And you still need some gift ideas for that movie lover you know.

Perhaps, this will help: an updated look at my annual holiday gift guide, with some added attractions. Some titles may help bring you, your family and friends some cheer. There’s some movies and television series that are old, and some that are more recent.

And because prices vary from online site to online site and from store to store, it would be misleading to list any. So, check out these titles and find the best deal you can.

In the meantime, happy holidays.

And, away we go.

FEATURE FILM BOX SETS

“Middle-Earth: 31-Disc Collector’s Edition” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (2001-14, Warner Home Entertainment, Rated: PG-13, R).

Peter Jackson brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth to life, giving birth to Hobbits, Orcs, elves, dragons, wizards — good and bad — and brave men and women willing to battle overwhelming odds to defeat evil.

This set features theatrical and extended versions of the three “The Lord of the Rings” movies — “The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King” ­— as well as theatrical and extended versions of the “Hobbit” trilogy — “An Unexpected Journey,” “The Desolation of Smaug” and “The Battle of the Five Armies.”

The 4K Ultra High Definition presentation makes the audio and video jump off your flat screen.

The set is loaded with bonus options, including a 64-page booklet of costume sketches, photography and production notes.

Also included is a Blu-ray bonus disc with a 20th anniversary reunion, hosted by Alamo Drafthouse, of many of the “LOTR” cast members.



“Once Upon a Time in China: The Complete Films” (Blu-ray) (1991-97, The Criterion Collection, not rated)

The five movies in this collection are fictionalized stories about real-life martial arts legend and physician Wong Fei-hung, played in the first movie by Jet Li.

Wong Fei-hung is a folk hero in China, portrayed as a noble protector of his country’s values as it is under seize from outside sources who want to partner — think colonize — the nation.

The movie titles are rather simple: they are “Once Upon a Time in China,” then the same title followed by Roman numbers II, III, IV and V.

The films all follow the same general outline with Wong Fei-hung displaying his martial arts mastery and his folk healing powers, all the while battling to keep outside influences as bay.

Jet Li portrayed Wong in the first three movies as well as the bonus movie in the set, “Once Upon a Time in China and America.” Donnie Yen portrays Wong’s adversary in “II.”

Vincent Zhao takes over as Wong in “IV” and “V.”

The films are presented in Cantonese, Mandarin and English with English subtitles. And they also include extras.

Martial arts fans should enjoy this set laced with action and humor.



“Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection: Volume 2” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (1959-2010, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Rated: G, PG, PG-13, R).

This 14-disc set highlights six movies released by Columbia Pictures in the last 60-plus years, ranging from an Academy Award-winning musical to an iconic Robert De Niro-Martin Scorsese collaboration.

The set features “Anatomy of a Murder,” starring James Stewart, Lee Remick, Ben Gazzara and George C. Scott; the Oscar-winning “Oliver!”; the still-disturbing “Taxi Driver”; the always-funny military comedy, “Stripes,” with Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, John Candy and John Larroquette; Ang Lee’s acclaimed version of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant; and “The Social Network,” with Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook developer Mark Zuckerberg, as well as Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake.

The set features more than 10 hours of bonus materials, including commentary tracks, interviews, anniversary reunions, deleted scenes and archival featurettes.

The six movies offer a pleasing variety of styles and genres that should please any movie buff.



“Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (1931-1941, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Rated: Not rated).

What set Universal’s original monster classics apart from later — and more violent and bloody — horror outings is that you could sympathize with some of these creatures.

With the possible exception of Dracula, the other three outcasts — Frankenstein, Jack Griffin’s Invisible Man and Lawrence Talbot’s Wolf Man — came by their “monster” status through external forces.

Boris Karloff’s creature in “Frankenstein” was pieced together by scientist Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) and accidentally given an abnormal brain. Griffin’s transformation to invisibility and madness was through a chemical mistake, while Talbot became a wolf during the full moon after being bitten by a werewolf.

So, there you have it: these four “Icons of Horror,” as they are labeled, are together in a new 4K Ultra HD set includes both “Dracula” and it’s Spanish-language version, “Frankenstein,” “The Invisible Man” and “The Wolf Man.”

The set looks and sounds very clean and sharp. Plus, the movies include extras that go behind-the-scenes of each production and look at the stars of the individual films.

It would make a wonderful holiday gift for that loved one who enjoys the children of the night.



“The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection” (Blu-ray) (1931-37, The Film Detective, not rated)

Fans of the Great Detective will enjoy this box set that features one of the best of the Holmes portrayers — Arthur Wortner — in a trio of mysteries, “The Fatal Hour” (1931), “The Triumph of Sherlock Holmes” (1935) and “Silver Blaze” (1937), as well as 1933’s “A Study in Scarlet” with Reginald Owen as Holmes.

In their book, “The Films of Sherlock Holmes,” authors Chris Steinbrunner and Norman Michaels describe Wortner as capturing the persona of Holmes with great accuracy and flair.

The Wortner movies, produced in England with limited budgets, were nonetheless imported to the United States where they proved popular.

The digital transfers of the movies are very good, considering their ages and the production values that went into them.

The set will not disappoint Baker Street Irregulars nor fans of Sherlock Holmes movies.

The set also comes with a few extras.



“Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films” (Blu-ray) (1967-2003, The Criterion Collection, Rated: R)

Melvin Van Peebles was an actor, writer, director, composer and creative force of nature. He shook up American independent cinema with his dynamism and straight-shooting expression of Black consciousness.

This set includes his anarchic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song,” which was one of the key components to launching the era of blaxploitation films.

Other movies include the European art film, “The Story of a Three Day Pass,” the Hollywood comedy, “Watermelon Man,” “Don’t Play Us Cheap” and “Baadasssss!,” the latter a fictional film based on Van Peebles diaries about the making of Sweet Sweetback,” directed by and starring his son, Mario Van Peebles.

For those interested in Black cinema, this set is a must-have. It’s a cultural touchstone in movie history.

The set features hours of extras, including interviews with Van Peebles, commentaries and documentaries.



“Mad Max Anthology” (Blu-ray) (1979-2015, Warner Home Entertainment, Rated: PG-13, R)

Filmmaker George Miller’s quartet of post-apocalyptic epics are featured in this set that stars Mel Gibson as Max in “Mad Max,” “The Road Runner” and “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome.” Tom Hardy picks up the mantle in “Mad Max” Fury Road,” which also spotlights a high-octane performance by Charlize Theron.

The movies are an adrenaline rush and will satisfy the needs of any action junkie.

Before the term was co-opted by a certain cinematic franchise, the “Mad Max” movies were fast and furious.

The set features a few hours of behind-the-scenes featurettes.

This is savage cinema at full speed.



“Giallo Essentials” (Yellow Edition) (Blu-ray) (1971-75, Arrow Video, Rated: R)

This set features a trio of Italian suspense-filled examples of this popular genre. The featured titles are “What Have They Done to Your Daughters? (1972), “Torso” (1973) and “Strip Nude for Your Killer” (1975).

As you can imagine by the titles, the movies are not exactly holiday fare, but the set will make an excellent gift for a family member or friend interested in this uniquely Italian film genre.

The movies are excuses to examine decadence, hypocrisy and the tensions between social classes in Italy.

The movies look at prostitution, murder, suicide and sex.

Italian and English language tracks are provided as are English subtitles for those who enjoy movies in their original tongues.

The set is loaded with bonus features.



FOR KIDS & THE HOLIDAY

“God’s Not Dead”: 4-Movie Collection (DVD) (2014-21, Universal Studios Home Entertainment, Rated PG)

This set features four faith-based movies “God’s Not Dead” (2014), “God’s Not Dead II” (2016), “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness” (2018) and “God’s Not Dead: We the People” (2021).

This quartet of movies deals with challenges to faith, beliefs and the right to religious freedom.

They feature such actors as Kevin Sorbo, Melissa Joan Hart, John Corbett, Dean Cain, Isiah Washington, Robin Givens, Pat Boone, Tatum O’Neal and Fred Dalton Thompson.

The movies are family friendly and should make solid holiday viewing. And it may even stir some interesting family conversations.

The set also contains several bonus features.



“The Original Christmas Specials Collection”: Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray) (1964-70, Universal Studios Home Entertainment, not rated)

What’s a better way to spend the holidays than by recapturing some old, animated favorites or introducing them to younger members of the family?

This set includes “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Cricket on the Hearth.”

The vocal talent associated with these productions is first-rate, including Fred Astaire, Burl Ives, Jimmy Durante, Mickey Rooney and Danny Thomas.

Kids will enjoy the animation and adults can sing along with some familiar tunes.

And the set takes you behind the scenes to show the magic that makes these programs so timeless.

Sesame Street: Wonderful World of Friends (DVD) (2021, Shout! Kids-Sesame Workshop)

Need a diversion for the youngsters while trying to prepare that holiday meal? Here’s a DVD that can hold their attention.

Elmo, Big Bird, Rosita and many of their friends learn about music, food and cultural traditions from around the world. The program is a celebration as visitors from all over the globe drop by Sesame Street for an international food festival.

Telly and Zoe help Leela celebrate the Indian holiday Rakhi, while Rosita shares what being Mexican means to her.

Guests include John Legend, Alessia Cara, Billy Porter and Josh Groban.

Plus, a couple of bonus features can keep the kids occupied for a bit more than two hours.



RWBY: Volume 8 (Blu-ray) (2020-21, Warner Home Entertainment, not rated)

This two-disc set picks up where previous volumes have left off.

In this series, the worst fears of Ruby and her friends come to fruition as Oscar is kidnapped by the Grimm hounds.

Confused? So am I. But I have learned that to appreciate this volume, you need to know the events of the earlier releases of this series.

The series overflows with characters, plot twists and shifting alliances that will hold your attention.

The set’s digital transfer is very clean, and extras also are included.



FEATURE FILMS

The Guns of Navarone (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (1961, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, not rated)

This exciting World War II thriller features a memorable cast headed by Gregory Peck abetted by Anthony Quinn, David Niven, Anthony Quayle, Irene Papas, James Darren, Stanley Baker and Gia Scala.

The movie, based on a novel by Alistair MacLean, is one of the best impossible-mission-race-against-the-clock, action-adventure movies of its era.

A group of Allied military specialists must infiltrate a Nazi-occupied fortress on the island of Navarone and disable two long-range field guns so that 2,000 British troops trapped on the island of Kheros can board ships to returned to safety.

The movie features narrow escapes, personal enmities and betrayal. It also includes a memorable score by Dimitri Tiomkin.

It's a pulse-pounding feature that will please any WWII movie fan on your gift list. The two-disc set also comes with extras.



Inglorious Basterds (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (2009, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Rated R)

Writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s World War II revenge fantasy is a brutal, pulp-fiction, alternate history war movie about a Nazi-scalping squad of Jewish-American commandos, led by Brad Pitt, who terrorize the enemy, while on a mission to assassinate the leader of the Third Reich.

A secondary plot follows a French Jewish movie-theater proprietor on a similar mission.

The supporting cast includes Christoph Waltz, who was awarded a best supporting actor Academy Award; Michael Fassbender; Eli Roth; Diane Kruger; Daniel Brühl; Til Schweiger; Mélanie Laurent; and August Diehl.

The movie is very violent, and while it may not seem appropriate holiday fare, it will please any Tarantino fan or WWII film buff you may know.



TELEVISION

Star Trek: The Complete Original Series: Steelbook (Blu-ray) (1966-69, Paramount Home Entertainment- CBS Studios, not rated)

The Steelbook packaging is the major asset of this release, which is the latest in a line of several “Star Trek” original series releases.

The updated special effects are fun, giving the episodes an updated vibe.

It’s again time to join the voyages of the starship Enterprise as it boldly goes, as its politically incorrect narration proclaims, “where no man has gone before.”

There is basically no new content in this 20-disc set, but Trekkers may want to upgrade for the sturdy Steelbook and artwork.



Star Trek: Discovery: Seasons 1-3 (DVD) (2017-21, Paramount Home Entertainment-CBS Studios, not rated)

With the fourth season of this streaming series recently debuting on Paramount+, now would be a good time to catch up on the first three seasons of this series, set a decade before events in the original “Star Trek” television series.

“Discovery” stars Soneque Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham whose many adventures bring her into contact with such familiar characters as her estranged brother, Spock and Capt. Christopher Pike.

Burnham’s shipmates include Commander Saru (Doug Jones), Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Capt. Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Other series semi-regulars and guest stars include Jason Isaacs, James Frain, Rainn Wilson, Rebecca Romijn, Tig Notaro and David Ajala.

The episodes and storylines are compelling, and the special effects are first rate.



The Stand: The Definitive 2-Series Collection (Blu-ray) (1994, 2021, Paramount Home Entertainment-CBS Studios, not rated)

A four-disc set that offers both adaptations of Stephen King’s massive novel — a blend of the supernatural and spiritual — about a killer virus that wipes out most of humankind and how the survivors struggle to build new lives in a post-apocalyptic world.

The new adaptation aired on Paramount+ and starred Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail and Alexander Skarsgård as the evil Randall Flagg.

The supporting cast includes James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, J.K. Simmons and Heather Graham.

This adaptation alters details of King’s novel and features a new final episode created by King.

The 1994 miniseries, which starred Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Jamey Sheridan as Randall Flagg and Ruby Dee as Mother Abagail, was very faithful to the book.

Neither adaptation will disappoint King fans, no matter which version is your favorite.

Extras are included on both versions of the miniseries.



NCIS: New Orleans: The Complete Series (DVD) (2014-21, CBS Studios-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated)

A 39-disc set featuring all 153 episodes of this criminal procedure drama set in the Big Easy.

Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team keep their city safe from threats domestic and foreign.

And while the cases and interesting and keep you guessing, it is the interactions between the various team members that is the backbone of the series — whether it was Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black), Agent Meredith Brody (Zoe McLellan), former ATF agent Sonja Percy (Shalita Grant), IT specialist Patton Plame (Daryl “Chill” Mitchell), medical examiner Dr. Loretta Wade (CCJ Pounder), forensics specialist Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich), former FBI agent Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito), Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Necar Zagegani) and Special Agent Quentin Carter (Charles Michael Davis).

Over the show’s seven seasons, some of the faces changed, but the bond that united the team members was a welcome constant.

The series finale was a celebration that will leave a smile on your face. Fans of the “NCIS” franchise can’t go wrong making this a holiday gift for fans of such shows.



Yellowstone: Seasons 1-3: Special Edition (Blu-ray) (2018-20, Paramount Home Entertainment, rated: not rated)

Before the start of (1883), the sequel to this popular Paramount+ streaming-service series, here’s your chance to catch up with the contemporary Duttons, headed by Kevin Costner’s patriarch, John.

Dutton and his family control the largest ranch in the nation, and it is constantly under attack by those it borders: an Indian reservation, land developers and the nation’s first national park.

Everyone wants a piece of the Dutton empire, with politicians bought off by oil, lumber and Wall Street interests.

Over the series’ first three seasons we watch as the Duttons fight for what is theirs, form uneasy alliances and deal with violent attacks on family members and Dutton land holdings.

These sets come with several bonus features that enhance the viewing of the episodes.



COMEDY

“The Ultimate Richard Pryor Collection: Uncensored” (DVD) (1960s-2019, Time Life, Rated: R)

A 13-disc set that takes you through the life and career of a true comic genius — Richard Pryor.

The set features his various television appearances; his controversial “The Richard Pryor Show,” which was canceled after four episodes because network executives objected to its content; four of his concert films — “Live & Smokin’,” “Live in Concert,” “Live on the Sunset Strip” and “Here and Now.”

The set features many bonus offerings, including footage from his never-before-released first film, “Uncle Tom’s Fairy Tales,” and a candid interview with Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor.

If you are fan of Richard Pryor, then this set is a definite must as it encompasses every facet of his comic genius.



DOCUMENTARY

“The Monster Collection” (2015-19, Music Box Films, not rated)

For those of us, like me, who grew up devouring issues of “Famous Monsters of Filmland,” glued to the television set watching classic Universal horror movies or other creature features, the two films in this set are your cup of tea — or set of electrodes.

“The Frankenstein Complex” (2015) looks at the filmmakers and artists, including writer-director Guillermo del Toro who created these worlds of gods and monsters that we so enjoyed.

It looks at the special effects that gave these creations life, as we see many of these legends talk about their work, touching upon such movies as “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park” and “Gremlins.”

The documentary is dedicated to stop-motion effects legend Ray Harryhausen.

“Phil Tippett: Mad Dreams and Monsters” (2019) is a wonderful profile of the artistry of the Academy Award and Emmy-winning effects legend.

The documentary is not overly-filled with technical jargon but it does offer a look at the challenges — budgetary and timewise — faced by artists such as Tippett.

The set offers 12 hours of extras, including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and short films by Tippett.

A definite treasure for any creature-feature lover you may want to gift.



I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

