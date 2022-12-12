Time is running out, which makes getting 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD or CD releases smart and convenient holiday options.

So, below are nice selections of titles that may bring a family member or movie-buff friend some cheer. A variety of titles and television series that are old and more recent, are available.

As a guideline, I will provide a title’s list price. But because prices vary from online site to online site and from store to store, you will most likely save money by checking out product that interests you and finding the best deal you can.

As always, happy holidays.



MOVIE BOX SETS

“Columbia Classics Volume 3: Limited Edition 6-Film Collection) (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital (1934-97, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated: PG, PG-13, R, list price $164.99)

Columbia started out as a minor studio in the early 1920s, making comedies, sports films and Westerns. The studio began to grow and change in the decade and into the 1930s on the shoulders of studio head Harry Cohn and director Frank Capra.

It is apropos that the first offering in this 13-disc set is “It Happened One Night” (1934, not rated), Capra’s screwball comedy that won Academy Awards for best picture, director, Clark Gable for actor and Claudette Colbert for actress and best adapted screenplay.

Other movies in this set are “From Here to Eternity” (1953, not rated), based on the novel by James Jones. It won eight Academy Awards, including best picture, best director for Fred Zinneman and best supporting actor awards Donna Reed and Frank Sinatra, revitalizing the singer’s flagging career.

“To Sir With Love” (1967, not rated) stars Sidney Poitier as an American school teacher who slowly begins to inspire a group of lower-class white students from the slums of London’s East End.

“The Last Picture Show” (1971, R) is the movie that put director Peter Bogdanovich on the map. Featuring a young cast, including Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd, the movie earned best supporting actor and actress awards for Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman. The cast also included Eileen Brennan, Ellen Burstyn and Randy Quaid.

“Annie” (1982, PG) is not a great musical. It is an overblown adaptation of the Broadway musical with lethargic direction by John Huston. The cast includes Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks, Aileen Quinn as Annie, Ann Reinking, Carol Burnett, Tim Curry, Bernadette Peters and Geoffrey Holder.

With the exception of a couple of numbers, “Tomorrow” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life,” the tunes are not that memorable.

“As Good as It Gets” (1997, PG-13) is a romantic comedy-drama starring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt, both of whom won Academy Awards. The film was directed by James L. Brooks. Nicholson plays a misanthropic, bigoted and obsessive-compulsive novelist, while Hunt is a single mom with a sick son.

All the movies in the set contain bonus features, be it commentary tracks, behind-the-scenes looks at the movies or, in the case of “From Here to Eternity,” a 1980 TV pilot starring William Devane and Barbara Hershey.



“Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002)” (4K UHD + Blu-ray) (Scream Factory, rated R, LP $129.98)

This eight-disc set contains three movies in which Michael Myers seems unstoppable. He kills and kills, then rises to kill again. The trio of slasher films contain 4K UHD as well as Blu-ray options.

The movies are “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995), offering theatrical and producer’s cuts; “Halloween: H20” (1998) and “Halloween: Resurrection” (2002).

Among familiar characters returning to the series are Laurie Strode, Dr. Loomis and Tommy Doyle.

Director David Gordon Green’s recently concluded trilogy ignored these films, returning to John Carpenter’s original source movie.

So these three movies give you a multiverse-like look at Michael Myers and his rampaging.

The set features such extras as commentary tracks, actor and filmmaker interviews, alternate and deleted scenes and a tribute to Donald Pleasence.



“The Infernal Affairs Trilogy: Special Edition” (Blu-ray) (2002-03, The Criterion Collection, not rated, LP $99.95).

This Hong Kong crime thriller is a complex combination of narrative and thematic complexity about moral choices and Buddhist philosophy.

In “Infernal Affairs” (2002), Tony Leung Chiu-wai portrays Chan Wing Yan, a veteran cop sent undercover to infiltrate the Triad crime organization. He is surprised by the discovery that the criminal boss has planted a mole, played by Andy Lau Tak-wah-who, in the police department.

“Infernal Affairs 2” (2003) is a prequel that details how the war between the police department and the triad mob led to rival moles infiltrating both sides. This is the film that greatly influenced Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning movie, “The Departed.”

“Infernal Affairs 3” (2003) finds Lau’s corrupt cop reinstated to Internal Affairs as a senior inspector, but he is threatened by another cop tasked with exposing moles from the triad gang. The suspicions between the police and the gangsters begin to boil over ending in an explosive and deadly showdown.

The movies are in Cantonese with English subtitles and include archival bonus offerings.



“Shawscope: Volume 2: Limited Edition Boxset” (Blu-ray + CD) (1978-93, 88 Films-Arrow Video, not rated, LP $189.95)

A 10-disc set — eight Blu-rays and two CDs — featuring 14 movies from the Shaw Brothers vault.

These martial arts featured sometimes felt similar, though each offered different aspects to their characters and scripts.

Among the well-known actors who appeared in these movies were Jet Li, Maggie Cheung and Gordon Liu.

The titles included in the set are: “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (1978), “Invincible Shaolin” (1978), “Mad Monkey Kung Fu” (1979), “Five Superfighters” (1979), “Magnificent Ruffians” (1979), “The Kid with the Golden Arm” (1979), “Return to the 36th Chamber” (1980), “Ten Tigers of Kwangtung” (1980), “My Young Auntie” (1981), “Mercenaries from Hong Kong” (1982), “”The Boxer’s Omen” (1983), “Disciples of the 36th Chamber” (1985), “Martial Arts of Shaolin” (1986) and “The Bare-Footed Kid” (1993).

The films have been restored from the best available sources and feature Cantonese, Mandarin and English-dubbed tracks.

As always, I advise against watching the English-dubbed versions as the voices are more of a distraction. I appreciate the original languages with subtitles, which are available.

The set features such extras as appreciations, interviews, commentary tracks, some alternate versions, documentaries and two discs with soundtracks.

Any kung-fu aficionado should embrace this fun set, offering hours of action and fun.



“The Sonny Chiba Collection” (Blu-ray) (1972-89, Shout! Select, not rated, LP $69.98)

This four-disc set features seven action-packed movie starring the legendary Sonny Chiba, who died in 2021.

Chiba, who had a long career in Japan, and was featured in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill 1 & 2.”

The films in the set include contemporary and historical stories, all spotlighting Chiba’s martial arts prowess.

The movies are “Yakuza Wolf: I Preform Murder” (1972), “Yakuza Wolf 2: Extend My Condolences” (1972), “Bodyguard Kiba” (1973), “Bodyguard Kiba 2” (1973), “Sword of Vengeance” (1978), “Samurai Reincarnation” (1981) and “Shogun’s Shadow” (1989).

All the movies are in Japanese with English subtitles.

The main bonus feature is an interview with Chiba.



“Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary: 4K Ultra HD 11-Film Collection” (4K Ultra HD) (1992-2017, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated: PG-13, R, LP $299.99)

If you are a fan of foreign-language films, documentaries or movies that are considered off the beaten path, than this is a set that should interest you. The set’s 11 movies span 25 years of mostly arthouse titles that feature such stars as Tilda Swinton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Michelle Yeoh, Chow Yun-fat, Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Julianne Moore and Penélope Cruz.

Directors include Ang Lee, Pedro Almodóvar, Sally Potter and Charlie Kaufman.

The set features “Orlando” (1992, PG-13), with an amazing performance by Swinton as a nobleman commanded by Queen Elizabeth I never to grow old. He obeys and lives through the centuries, even changing gender; “The Celluloid Closet” (1995, R), a documentary narrated by Lily Tomlin that examines Hollywood’s screen depictions of homosexuals and the attitudes behind them; “The City of Lost Children” (1995, R), is a French feature about a scientist who kidnaps children to steal their dreams, hoping that they slow his aging process; “SLC Punk!” (1998, R) is set in the early 1980s and stars Matthew Lillard and Michael A Goorjian as the only two dedicated punks in conservative Salt Lake City; “Run Lola Run” (1998, R) is a German feature about a botched money delivery and the young woman who has 20 minutes to come up with 100,000 Deutschmarks; “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000, PG-13) is director Ang Lee’s epic about a warrior who steals a sword from a famed swordsman and escapes into a world of adventure. Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh and Ziyi Zhang star in this Mandarin-language historical saga.

Two Spanish films, “The Devil’s Backbone” (2001, R), a haunting tale directed by Guillermo del Toro,” and “Volver” (2006, R), a comedy starring Penelope Cruz and directed by Almodóvar, are featured as is “Synecdoche, New York” (2008, R), with Hoffman in a film written and directed by Kaufman. Closing out the set is “Still Alice” (2014, PG-13) with Moore and Alec Baldwin and “Call Me By Your Name” (2017, R) with Chalamet and Hammer under the direction of Luca Guadagnino.

The set also includes archival bonus features and an essay about the history of Sony Pictures Classics.

“Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection: Volume 2” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (1932-54, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated: Not rated, LP $79.99)

This second set of Universal horror movies features Boris Karloff in “The Mummy” (1932), Karloff and Elsa Lanchester in “The Bride of Frankenstein” (1935), Claude Rains as “The Phantom of the Opera” (1943) and the “Creature From the Black Lagoon” (1954).

Only “Phantom of the Opera” is in color and its upgrade looks very sharp, as does those of its three black-and-white companions.

Karloff as the Mummy is a near-tragic figure; his main goal is to be reunited with the princess he tried to raise from the dead 3,000 years earlier, while in “Bride of Frankenstein” Karloff’s creature is pitiful as even the woman created for him screams in horror at his appearance.

And the Gill Man in “Creature” was minding his own business, until scientists invaded his habitat to try catching him.

The set contains behind-the-scenes looks and commentaries about each movie.

FEATURE FILMS

“The Apartment” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (1960, Kino Lorber Studio Classics, not rated, LP $39.95)

This dark comedy won five Academy Awards, including best picture, best director for Billy Wilder and original screenplay for Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond as well as editing and art-set direction.

Jack Lemmon stars as young executive C.C. “Bud” Baxter who has learned the secret of succeeding in business — allow philandering bosses to use his apartment as a hideaway for their rendezvous.

Baxter’s biggest catch is big boss J.D. Sheldrake (Fred MacMurray), whose mistress is elevator girl Fran Kubilek (Shirley MacLaine), the young woman with whom Baxter is in love.

Baxter must choose between the girl or his job.

The set includes bonus materials.



“Arsenic and Old Lace: Special Edition” (Blu-ray) (1944, The Criterion Collection, not rated, LP $39.95)

Frank Capra adapted this black comedy, which opened on Broadway in 1941, and had a successful run of more than 1,400 performances.

The movie was filmed in 1942, but not released until 1944 after the play had closed.

On Broadway, the role of maniacal killer Jonathan Brewster was played by Boris Karloff, an investor in the production, who brought down the house nightly with a joke about having his face altered so he now looks like horror-film actor Boris Karloff.

Since the movie was shot while the play was still running, Raymond Massey was cast as Jonathan Brewster, and made up to look like Frankenstein’s creature.

Cary Grant was cast as Mortimer Brewster, the only normal member of the crazy Brooklyn family, and he overacts terribly — a lot whining and face contortions that soon become tiring.

While not one of Capra’s strongest movies, it still works well because of the inclusion of original Broadway cast members Josephine Hull, Jean Adair and John Alexander reprising their roles.

The Blu-ray features bonus offerings.



“The Deer King” (Blu-ray + DVD) (2021, Shout! Factory-GKids, rated R, LP $26.98)

An animated fantasy that is a story of survival set after a brutal war. Van, a former soldier of Aquafa, now toils in a mine controlled by the ruling Empire of Zol. One day, his lone existence is upended when a pack of wild dogs from Aquafa’s Wild Horse Territory attack the mine area. The dogs carry a deadly and incurable disease.

Van and a young girl, Yuna, are the only survivors. The pair set out to seek a simple life in the countryside. However, evil forces pursue them. Van is set on protecting Yuna at any cost and to do so, he must discover the true cause of the plague that is devastating the kingdom — as well as its possible cure.

While this is animated, be aware that it is rated R, and more suitable for old fans of fantasy features.



“E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 40th Anniversary Edition” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (1982, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated: PG, LP $29.98) & “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 40th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital) (LP $19.98)

Only a Scrooge can watch the finale of this Steven Spielberg classic and not shed a tear.

“E.T.” is a timeless adventure, more magical than science fiction. It tells the story of a lost alien and Elliott (Henry Thomas), 10-year-old boy he befriends. Along with his little sister, Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and older brother, Michael (Robert MacNaughton), they work to get E.T. back home.

This timeless, heartwarming movie never grows old.

Among the bonus offerings is a new retrospective about the movie and its lasting legacy on movies and our culture.

‘Malcolm X” (4K UHD + Blu-ray) (1992, The Criterion Collection, rated PG-13, LP $49.95)

Spike Lee’s look at the life of Malcolm X features a bravura performance by Denzel Washington as the charismatic civil rights leader whose spiritual journey led to his being a voice for Black liberation and empowerment.

The movie traces the life of Malcolm Little from a childhood riddled by white-supremacist violence to petty crimes in the Boston area to his imprisonment where he learned about and converted to Islam, his joining and becoming a preacher and spokesman for Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammed, and his final break with that movement to begin one of his own, which would be more inclusive.

The vast majority of the movie is derived from “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” co-authored by Malcolm and Alex Haley.

Lee also appears in the movie as Malcolm’s longtime friend, Shorty, and Angela Bassett portrays Malcolm’s wife, Betty.

The three-disc set also features bonus materials including a commentary track, interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes a 1972 documentary about Malcolm, deleted scenes, actor Ossie Davis’ eulogy for Malcolm X, an essay about the film and excerpts from the 1992 book, “By Any Means Necessary: The Trials and Tribulations of the Making of ‘Malcolm X’.”



“Old Henry” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (Shout! Factory, not rated, LP $34.98)

A very interesting Western in which Henry, a farmer played by Tim Blake Nelson, and his son take in an injured stranger with a satchel full of money. When a posse of men claiming to be the law comes for the money, the farmer must decide if he should trust them or the wounded man.

Henry decides on the latter and when his homestead comes under siege, the farmer reveals a surprising talent for gunfighting that brings his real identity into question.

Tim Blake Nelson is a wonderful character actor and his performances raises the stature of the movie above that of the usual Western. Fans of the genre will enjoy this feature.

The two-disc set comes with extras.



“Some Like It Hot” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (1959, Kino Lorber Studio Classics, not rated, LP $39.95)

This classic comedy, written by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond and directed by Wilder, was rated no. 1 in the American Film Institute’s “100 Years ... 100 Laughs” poll.

The story finds two musicians, played by Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, in 1929 Chicago who witness the St. Valentine’s Day massacre. To escape the gangsters who are after them, the musicians disguise themselves as women, join an all-female band and travel with them to Florida.

Despite many production problems — most of which involved costar Marilyn Monroe — the movie is a lighthearted romp with an impressive supporting cast, including George Raft, Pat O’Brien and, especially Joe E. Brown.

The movie’s extras are included on the set’s Blu-ray disc. “Some Like It Hot” is a movie that keeps on giving laughs, no matter how often you’ve seen it.



“To Kill a Mockingbird: 60th Anniversary Edition” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (1962, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, not rated, LP $29.98)

This adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel is one of the most beloved movies of all times, with a memorable and Academy Award-winning performance by Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch, a father many of us wish we had and a lawyer whose moral compass would serve any client.

The movie, set in Depression-era Alabama, is a memory piece about Lee’s childhood, her brother and father.

It's a story of love, courage and facing down prejudice and racism.

The release is loaded with extras, new and archival.

If you have never seen “To Kill a Mockingbird,” this vibrant new 4k Ultra HD upgrade will make an ideal gift.



“The Story of Film: A New Generation” (DVD) (2022, Music Box Films, not rated, LP $29.95)

Filmmaker Mark Cousins returns with this updated look at modern movie innovations from around the world, looking at cinema from 2010 to 2021. He includes such diverse films as Disney’s “Frozen” and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Cemetery of Splendor” from Thailand.

Cousins looks at the role of technology in today’s movies and contemplates how the moviegoing experience will continue to transform in this new digital age.

Among the 97 movies touched upon in this 167-minute experience are “Gravity,” “Parasite,” “Moonlight,” “The Babadook,” “Black Panther,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “A Fantastic Woman.”

This can be an excellent gift for any film buff, who will appreciate the scope of this offering



“Touch of Evil” (4K Ultra HD) (1958, Kino Lorber Studio Classics, PG-13 and not rated, LP $59.95)

This film-noir classic features a screenplay by Orson Welles, who also directed and stars as corrupt police captain Hank Quinlan. The cast also includes Charlton Heston as Mexican special prosecutor Miguel Vargas who, on his honeymoon with his American bride, Susie (Janet Leigh) gets involved in the case.

The production’s backstory is just as interesting as the movie itself, including various cuts of the movie being released at one time or another.

This three-disc set features three versions: a 1998 re-edited cut that is considered the definitive version of the film reconstructed to Welles’ original vision based on his 58-page memo to Universal Pictures; the 1958 theatrical version; and a preview version created prior to the theatrical release that was re-discovered in 1976.

I enjoy the 1998 cut, but this set allows you to judge for yourself which version of the movie is best.

The set also features extras, including a look at the film’s reconstruction. Fans of Welles will find this set fascinating viewing.



TELEVISION

“A Discovery of Witches: The Complete Trilogy” (Blu-ray) (2018-22, RLJE Entertainment, not rated, LP $79.99)

This supernatural series, which aired on AMC, Sundance Now and Shudder, is based on the “All Souls” trilogy by Deborah Harkness.

The series unlocks a secret underworld of vampires, witches and daemons hiding in plain sight among mankind. They keep their existence secret, fearing persecution by humans.

Over three seasons, main protagonists — historian and witch Diana Bishop and geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont — work to unlock the mystery behind an ancient, bewitched manuscript, Ashmole 782.

The two, as expected, also gradually fall in love.

The six-disc set features all 25 episodes of the series. Fans of other-worldly shows will enjoy this excursion into this mysterious world.

The set includes more than 80 minutes of bonus materials.



“Better Call Saul: Season Six” (Blu-ray) (2022, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, not rated, LP $45.99)

This final season finds the final transformation of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

During the season, the scene shifts from Albuquerque to Omaha as Jimmy, Saul and Gene deal with a cartel as well as personal and professional challenges, all the while treading through a cat-and-mouse game that could prove deadly.

The set also comes with bonus materials.

And for those wanting to see all six seasons, a “Better Call Saul: The Complete Series” also is available.



“Dexter: The Complete Series + Dexter: New Blood” (Blu-ray) (2006-13, 2022, CBS Blu-ray-Showtime Entertainment-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, LP $104.99)

This 28-disc set features all eight seasons of the series that aired on Showtime as well as its special event reboot series that aired earlier this year.

Michael C. Hall starred as Dexter Morgan, who, by day, worked for the police department, but had a hidden life as a serial killer with his own unique sense of justice.

The series is fascinating the watch as Dexter works hard to manipulate everyone around him and keep his demons in check.

In the sequel series, Dexter — believed dead — is living in Iron Lake, N.Y. He has a normal job and a girlfriend — who happens to be the chief of police.

His world is upended when his son shows up, and Dexter’s Dark Passenger begins to call.

The set comes with extras, including various featurettes, cast interviews and commentary tracks.



“Halo: Season One” (Blu-ray) (2022, Showtime Entertainment-CBS Home Entertainment-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, LP $43.99)

A live-action adaptation of the very successful Xbox gaming franchise follows years of human civil war and growing political unrest, mankind’s future is threatened when its outermost colonies intrude upon the sacred worlds of an alien threat known as the Covenant.

As the aliens and their allies destroy many human worlds, one soldier — a cybernetically enhanced “Spartan” super-soldier known as the Master Chief — is humanity’s last hope.

In the process of fighting to save his race, Master Chief also must come to terms with the secrets of his unknown past.

The five-disc collection contains more than five hours of bonus offerings.



“Melrose Place: The Complete Series” (DVD) (1992-99, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, LP $111.99)

A 54-disc collection that features all seven seasons of the spinoff series from “Beverly Hills 90210,” following the lives of young adults in Los Angeles working and scheming to fulfill their dreams and passions.

The series is stylish soap opera with an appealing cast of good-looking women and men.

The cast includes Heather Locklear, Linden Ashby, Rob Estes, Alyssa Milano, Daphne Zuniga, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Jack Wagner.

The set features more than two hours of extras, including commentary tracks, behind-the-scenes featurettes.

So, you can keep yourself cuddly warm this winter watching all 169-plus hours from one of the hottest areas in the City of Angels.



“Ray Donovan: The Complete Series” (DVD) (2013-20, 2022, Showtime Entertainment-CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, LP $69.99)

A 29-disc set that includes every episode of this intense Showtime series starring Golden Globe winner Liev Schreiber and Academy Award-winner Jon Voight.

Schreiber’s Ray Donovan is a fixer who makes the problems of celebrities, famous athletes and business moguls disappear in Los Angeles and New York.

A lot of the series drama involves Ray struggling with his ex-con father, Mickey (Voight), after he is unexpectedly released early from prison.

The series costars Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Paula Malcolmson, Susan Sarandon, Steven Bauer, Katherine Moennig, Kerris Dorsey and Devon Bagby. Guest stars among the 82 episodes include James Woods, Alan Alda, Elliott Gould, Hank Azaria and Ian McShane.

The set also features the 2002 follow-up, “Ray Donovan: The Movie,” as well as more than two hours of bonus options.



“Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam All Stars Collection (DVD) (1992-2008, Time Life, not rated, LP $99.95)

A 12-disc set that features 36 of the best episodes from all nine seasons of “Def Comedy Jam,” which aired on HBO.

Among the performers making you laugh are Dave Chappelle, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Tucker, Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey and Bernie Mac.

The set offers more than 23 hours of comedy, plus bonus features and a 24-page booklet.

If you need some laughs for the holidays, this will be a good place to start.



“The Six Million Dollar Man: The Complete Series” (Blu-ray) (1973-94, Shout! Factory, not rated, LP $189.98)

“The Bionic Woman: The Complete Series” (Blu-ray) 1976-94, Shout! Factory, not rated, LP $159.98)

Col. Steve Austin (Lee Majors) is badly injured in a plane crash. Barely alive, Austin is rebuilt with cutting-edge bionic technology. His new atomic-powered limbs allow him to run faster, jumper higher and lift or overturn massive objects.

That is the premise of “The Six Million Dollar Man,” which ran for five years on ABC, spawned a spinoff series and a few made-for-TV reunion movies.

The 33-disc set features all 99 episodes, the three pilot movies, as well as action figures and other merchandising promotions.

The special effects were rudimentary, but effective. Slow-motion was used to convey Austin’s various abilities. The series invokes a simpler time in which action and excitement were key ingredients for a successful TV series.

Lindsay Wagner stars Jaime Sommers in “The Bionic Woman,” which ran for three seasons, comprising 58 episodes. Sommers, a professional tennis player, is severely injured in a skydiving accident, and receives a bionic upgrade similar to Steve Austin.

Sommers, the world’s first female cyborg, whose abilities include hearing things undetectable by the human ear, speed and superior strength and jumping ability, carries out missions for the Office of Scientific Investigations.

Like the original series, spinoff movies were later produced.

Both series feature extras, including commentary tracks, featurettes on famous guest stars, crossover episodes, looks at the sound effects and interviews.

Fans of older television series will get a kick — or a jump — from these two shows.



“Star Trek: Picard: Season Two” (Blu-ray) (2022, CBS Home Entertainment-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, LP $47.99)

The second season of this “Star Trek” series, which airs on Paramount+, finds Jean-Luc Picard and his crew transported to 2024 Los Angeles, thanks to Picard’s longtime nemesis, Q.

There, they find an alternate reality from what they expected and must set history right.

The show’s cast also includes Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, Santiago Cabrera, Alison Pill and John de Lancie.

The three-disc set also includes bonus materials.



“The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series” (DVD) (2019-20, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, LP $25.99)

Actor-writer-director Jordan Peele hosted and was executive producer of this reimagining of the classic Rod Serling series.

For those unable to view the series, since it airs on the Paramount+ streaming service, this is your chance to catch up with both seasons — all 20 episodes — included on seven discs.

Among the actors entering the “Zone” are Kumail Nanjiani, Greg Kinnear, John Cho, Adam Scott, Tracy Morgan, Seth Rogan, Topher Grace and Damon Wayans.

The set also offers such extras gag reels and deleted and extended scenes.



“Your Honor” (DVD) (2020-21, Showtime Entertainment-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, LP $29.98)

Bryan Cranston stars as Judge Michael Desiato in this Showtime series to protect his teenage son who was involved in a hit-and-run accident, not knowing that the victim is the son of a powerful crime boss, played by the ever-dependable Michael Stuhlbarg.

The three-disc set features all 10 episodes as the judge does whatever is necessary to keep his son alive, including bending the law he has sworn to protect.

The set does come with extras.



KIDS, FAMILIES & HOLIDAYS

“AINBO: Spirit of the Amazon” (DVD) (2022, Shout! Kids) (LP $19.98)

An animated feature that chronicles the efforts of a young girl to save her home in the deepest jungle of the rainforest.

Ainbo realizes other humans, who are threatening her homeland, exist. She uses the help of her spirit guides to undertake a journey to seek aid from the powerful Mother Spirit of the Amazon.

Ainbo fights to save her land from the greed and exploitation of illegal gold mining as well as try to reverse the destruction as well as the impending evil of the darkest demon who lives in the Amazon.

The movie is entertaining and offers a wonderful message about the importance of saving the environment.



“Belle: Collector’s Edition” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (2021, Shout! Factory-GKids, rated PG, LP $64.98)

This Japanese anime fantasy tells of Suzu, a shy high school student living in a rural village. For many years, she only has been a shadow of herself.

But when Suzu enters the “U,” a massive virtual world, she escapes into the online persona of Belle, a beautiful and beloved singer. One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature who is being chased.

The movie offers a strong uplifting message that children, as well as adults, can appreciate.

Belle joins the hunters to uncover the mystery and identity of the “beast” and discover her true self.

This three-disc set features the movie in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray formats, plus various bonus features including a making of featurette, a look at the music and a conversation with the movie’s director.

The movie offers Japanese and English audio tracks as well as English subtitles for those, like myself, who prefer movies in their original language.



“The Classic Christmas Specials Collection” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (1964-70, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, not rated, LP $44.98)

This trio of Rankin/Bass holiday favorites never grows old.

The set includes “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

“Rudolph” and “Santa Claus” feature “Animagic” stop-motion animation, while “Frosty” is fully animated.

The voice talent for these programs are hall-of-fame performers — Fred Astaire, Jimmy Durante, Burl Ives, Mickey Rooney, Keenan Wynn and Jackie Vernon.

The set contains bonus materials about each program.

Youngsters who are getting their first glimpse at these shows, as well as older children — as well as adults who saw it as little ones — will enjoy reliving their memories of these classics.



“Coraline: Limited Steelbook Edition” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (2009, Shout! Factory-LAIKIA, PG, LP $34.98)

Henry Selick, the director of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” helmed this stop-motion feature about Coraline Jones, who is bored with her new home until she finds a secret door that leads into a world that is just like her own, only better — or so she thinks.

When her wonderful adventure begins to turn dangerous and her other “mother” wants to keep her forever, Coraline must use her wits and courage to get home.

The movie does contain a few scary moments, but overall it is a strong parable about love and family. It also offers some behind-the-scenes bonus options.



“Goodbye, Don Glees!” (Blu-ray + DVD) (2022, GKids-Shout! Factory, PG, LP $26.98)

Roma, Toto and Drop are a trio of teenage misfits who call themselves the “Don Glees,” an informal name for their various backyard adventures.

One day, when the three are blamed for a nearby forest fire, they set out to prove their innocence. In their pursuit of the truth, disaster befalls their journey, causing tensions to ignite between the friends. They soon realize that growing up has taken them on different paths in life.

This anime feature marks the first original film from director Atsuko Ishizuka. Her movie features a compelling and tender coming-of-age story, lush backdrops and bittersweet moments of self-discovery.

Fans of the genre will not be disappointed with this title.



“ParaNorman: Limited Steelbook Edition” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (2012, Shout! Factory-LAIKA, PG, LP $34.98)

Norman is an average kid who has the ability to see and speak with the dead. His talent comes in handy because he must use it to save his town from a centuries-old curse.

The stop-motion movie features zombies, ghosts, witches and, of course, clueless adults.

And while the movie may offer a nightmarish premise, that is offset by humor, magic and adventure.

It features a strong vocal cast including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Anna Kendrick, John Goodman, Casey Affleck, Leslie Mann, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jeff Garlin.

The set also includes bonus materials.



“Sesame Street — My Favorite Holidays” (DVD) (2022, Sesame Street Workshop-Shout! Kids, not rated, LP $16.98)

Holidays are special times when you can get together with loved ones and celebrate. In this DVD, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby, Cadabby and other favorites learn all about different holidays through stories and songs.

The DVD is a fun and learning experience and, at more than two hours, will keep the very young ones occupied if you have chores around the house.

The DVD includes a “Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas” bonus episode.



“Three Wishes for Cinderella” (Blu-ray) (2021, Shout! Factory, not rated, LP $19.98)

This Norwegian production is another look at the oft-told fairy tale of Cinderella.

Of course, Cinderella is mistreated by her evil stepmother and spoiled stepsister, as is par for the course in the story.

One day, while walking in the forest, Cinderella prevents a couple of men from hunting, not knowing that one is the prince of the kingdom. He is a handsome young man, and an immediate attraction takes hold between the prince and the young woman.

You know the rest of the story. One major change is instead of a fairy godmother, Cinderella has three magic acorns that she finds the courage to use and determine her own fate.

The movie is pleasant, featuring Norwegian and English audio tracks and English subtitles.



MUSIC, DANCE & CDs

“Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope” (DVD) (1965-2022, Time Life, not rated, LP $134.95)

This 10-disc set is a country music lover’s dream, bringing together 153 performances by such music legends as Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Alan Jackson, Johnny Cash, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, Dolly Parton, The Oak Ridge Boys, Marty Stuart and The Statler Brothers.

The set includes such hymns as “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “I Saw the Light,” “In the Garden,” “Go Rest High on the Mountain,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “This Little Light of Mine.”

It's perfect as background entertainment during holiday festivities as well as a fine introduction to the spirituality of country music and many of its artists.

The set features two bonus DVDs of “Opry Gospel Classics” and a 36-page booklet.



“Ed Sullivan’s Rock & Roll Classics” (DVD) (late 1950s-early 1970s, Time Life, not rated, LP $119.96)

For many of us of a certain age our introduction to our favorite rock icons was through their Sunday night appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Buddy Holly, The Jackson 5 and The Supremes were among the musical superstars who performed on the show.

This 10-day set includes 128 uncut performances by, among others, Elvis, The Bee Gees, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Ike & Tina Turner Review, Tom Jones, Neil Diamond, Sly & The Family Stone, Jerry Lee Lewis and The Mamas & The Papas.

The set also features “The All-Star Comedy Special,” with performances by Flip Wilson, George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Rodney Dangerfield and Phyllis Diller.

That’s enough music and comedy to keep your toes tapping and your belly shaking with laughter throughout the entire holiday season.



“Forever ‘60s” (CD) (Time Life, LP $149.95)

Fans of rock ‘n’ roll will cherish this nine-disc set features 155 songs that cover decade from Paul Anka to Bobby Vinton.

The set features such classics as Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe,” “Stand by Me” by Benny King, “Save the Last Dance for Me” by The Drifters, “Dawn” by The 4 Seasons, “It’s Now or Never” by Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” and songs by Tammy Wynette, Neil Sedaka, the Beach Boys, Jay and the Americans, Stone Poneys featuring Linda Ronstadt, The Shirelles, Little Anthony and the Imperials.

The set also includes a “Motown’s ’60s Classics” featuring The Temptations, Four Tops, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Mary Wells and The Miracles.

The 1960s was a decade of change for music, with the British invasion, the rise of Motown and the beginning of psychedelic rock. Fans of the decade’s music will get hours of enjoyment from this set, which can serve as a tuneful backdrop while cooking — or eating — your holiday meal.

You can order the set at www.timelife.com/products/forever-60s or from other online sellers.



“Forever Soul” (CD) (Time Life, LP $149.95)

This nine-disc set, featuring the music of Ray Charles, The Impressions, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Aretha Franklin, Jackie Wilson, Sam & Dave, Otis Redding, Ike & Tina Turner, The Isley Brothers and James Brown, will keep you warm as you tap your feet and sing along during the winter months.

The featured songs include “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted” by Jimmy Ruffin, “My Guy” by Mary Wells, “Please, Please, Please” by James Brown and the Famous Flames, Fats Domino’s “Ain’t It a Shame.” “Save the Last Dance for Me” by The Drifters, Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” and “Respect,” “What’d I Say (Part 1 & 2) by Ray Charles and “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Percy Sledge.

Also included is a bonus CD, “The Best of Sam Cooke,” with such hits as “You Send Me,” “Chain Gang” and “Cupid.

You can learn more about the set at www.timelife.com/products/ForeverSoul or from other online retailers.



“Paul Taylor: Creative Domain” (DVD) (2014, First Run Features-Kino Lorber, not rated, LP $24.95)

For more than 60 years, choreographer Paul Taylor was on the cutting edge of modern dance. Taylor, who died in 2018, helped shape the art of dance.

Beginning in 2010, Taylor allowed cameras to follow his creative process. This DVD allows viewers to listen to Taylor and see how a dance goes from idea to conception to perfection.

Fans of dance will find this documentary fascinating, inspirational and emotional.

The set offers a few bonus options as well.



“Riders of the Purple Sage: The Making of a Western Opera” (DVD) (2020, First Run Features-Kino Lorber, not rated, LP $24.95)

Zane Grey’s “Riders of the Purple Sage” was first published in 1912. It is considered a classic of the genre, adapted many times for film, and influencing other Western authors.

This DVD follows composer Craig Bohmler as he adapts Grey’s book. Bohmler found inspiration while taking shelter in the Zane Grey Cabin and Museum in Payson, AZ, during a rainstorm in 2010.

Bohmler considers the grand scale of the story as a wonderful subject for an opera and decides to tame it.

Bohmler translates the familiar cowboy culture and wide-open spaces of the West with the help of a team of designers, musicians, singers and fine-art painter Ed Mell.

His finished product had its premiere at the Arizona Opera in 2017.

Western and opera aficionados will find Bohmler’s journey interesting and entertaining.



