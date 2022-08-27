People have short memories. Some are even looking at the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, even though COVID and its aftermath still are with us.

Which is why “We Are Gathered Here Today” is such a strong reminder of the toll taken by the disease.

The entire movie takes place on a Google Meet conference call as family members gather to say goodbye to their patriarch, Henry Stone, who, three days earlier, was admitted to the hospital with COVID.

The illness had spread so quickly that nothing can be done to save him, and the doctor is taking Henry off a respirator.

The movie’s ensemble cast is headed by Danny Huston (also one of the film’s producers) as Peter Stone, Henry’s son. The doctor calls Peter telling him to gather his family via Google Meet so they can say their goodbyes to Henry.

The first part of this short, 74-minute movie, tracks Peter’s efforts to get in touch with family members.

Peter is angry and frustrated because of COVID protocols that forbid him or any other family member from visiting Henry to personally bid farewell.

Peter tamps down his own feelings of guilt and grief to connect with other family members, including his ex-wife, Nancy (Nicole Ari Parker), his mother, Faye (Jenny O’Hara), and various children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

The emotions of people vary from denial, anger, regret and sadness to, finally, acceptance.

And while Henry’s imminent death is supposedly the catalyst for the family video conference, during their exchanges, family grievances and conflicts surface.

“We Are Gathered Here Today” allows you to image what it must have been like for the thousands of families who had to say their goodbyes to loved ones without being able to hold a hand, offer words of comfort or thanks or give a final kiss or embrace.

Writer-director Paul Boyd ably displays how medical safety measures devastated families, denying them the closure they so badly needed.

The movie’s finale offers a video message Henry made while in the hospital, offering a catharsis to his family, leaving them with the knowledge that he loved them all.

“We Are Gathered Here Today,” is a time capsule, detailing the worst of the COVID outbreak and its emotional impact on loved ones denied the consolation of closure.

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob.com or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.



WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY

3½ stars out of 4

Not rated, language

