By Bob Bloom

The brother-sister filmmaking team of Riley and Chloe Ray Warmoth debut is a sweet collaboration about a brother and sister on a road trip that leads to self-discovery and understanding.

“West Michigan,” written and directed by Riley Warmouth and starring his sister, is a compact look at sibling relationships and the complexity of clear communication.

Hannah is 17. She’s at that stage in life where she has entered — what my wife calls — “the black hole,” where a teenager’s emotions and mental state are as unstable as the San Andreas fault.

Hannah always appears anxious and unsure. Her eyes are perpetually sad. She does not seem to enjoy anything. She prefers to be alone.

Her brother, Charlie, about four years older, walks a delicate tightrope between giving Hannah her space and revealing his concern for her wellbeing.

They live in the picturesque town of West Haven, MI, which is all we learn about them.

The siblings have to take a last-minute trip to see their dying grandfather before he passes.

Charlie is all gung-ho, wanting to use the journey to camp overnight, while Hannah is very reluctant to even go.

She is convinced, and the pair take off. Along the way, Charlie tries to make conversation with Hannah. But, like most teenagers her age, her responses are either monosyllabic, short or sarcastic.

Along the way, their car breaks down. They are forced to camp out in the woods overnight, which does not please Hannah.

The next day, when Hannah is alone after Charlie goes to retrieve the car, an incident happens that upends both of them.

It would be a spoiler to reveal the event, but it forces Charlie to re-evaluate his sister and try to break through her defenses.

At 76 minutes, “West Michigan” moves at a leisurely pace.

It is a beautifully shot movie, with grand scenery and aerial shots of blue waters, sandy beaches, august cliffs and green woods.

Chloe Ray Warmoth’s performance is touching. You feel her angst as she tries to open up to Charlie, but fumbles for the right words to tell him how she feels — or even why her mind is so chaotic.

Riley Warmoth’s script is dead-on in its view about sibling interactions. His Charlie knows Hannah is foundering, but, he hesitates being too inquisitive, fearing it would push her further away.

Like most siblings, neither can full articulate their sentiments or concerns about the other.

“West Michigan” is rather light on character development because it fails to really delve into what has triggered Hannah’s mental state nor why Charlie is too reluctant to deeply probe.

The movie is a promising debut for the Warmoths. I am looking forward to watching their maturation as filmmakers.

WEST MICHIGAN

2½ stars out of 4

Not rated, language