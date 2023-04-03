Film Yap

Film Yap

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Tony B's avatar
Tony B
Jan 8, 2024

Thank you for the excellent dissertation. I wonder if Clavell's King Rat was a plot influence? Thinking of 'Jim"'s' final appearance, looking over his mother's shoulder - not a tear. He has transitioned from his child's worldview to the perspective of one who has learned how the world really works and how people are motivated.

The music, and also the Latin conjugation - all wonderful.

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Patrick Read Johnson
Jan 7, 2024

I actually tried to get 20th Century Fox to option the novel years before Steven made the film. They didn't get it. And, I'm actually glad they didn't, because Steven, (and Tom Stoppard) truly elevated the material is so many ways... Funny anecdote: Originally, Steven intended to just produce the film, and have one of HIS heroes, David Lean, direct... AND, he was considering having Lean use Douglas Trumbull's 60fps SHOWSCAN process as the film format... UNTIL-- Steven brought David Lean to the Showscan facility, in Marina Del Rey, and Douglas, and the rest of the team assembled in the theater, and proceeded to screen a couple of short test films. One of which was just the POV of a Showscan camera, mounted on the front of a car, racing down a crazy curving mountain road, in Europe, at very high speed. Mr. Lean saw about 30 seconds of this film before leaping to his feet, running out of the theater, and redecorating the lobby with vomit. It was, at this point, that David Lean was no longer directing the film!

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