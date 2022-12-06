Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

This week I’m reviewing “Renegades” (now available in select theaters and on VOD). No, it’s not the 1989 Jack Sholder-directed Kiefer Sutherland/Lou Diamond Phillips-starring buddy cop flick of the same name. Nor is it the 2017 Luc Besson written and produced Sullivan Stapleton-starrer that can’t seem to decide whether its title is “Renegades” or “American Renegades.”

This “Renegades” is directed, executive produced and edited by Daniel Zirilli (please be on the lookout for my interview with him later today) and stars Nick Moran, Lee Majors, Ian Ogilvy, Louis Mandylor and Danny Trejo.

Burton (Moran) is a former Special Air Service soldier who’s fallen on hard times and is living on London’s streets. He’s taken under the wing of Carver (Majors) with whom Burton and his father both served. Carver lets Burton stay with him at his apartment and sets him up with a veteran’s support group meeting alongside his pals Peck (Ogilvy), Woody (Billy Murray) and Harris (Paul Barber).

Just as Burton’s life is improving (he got a haircut!), Carver finds a spot of trouble with a gangster named Goram (Mandylor). Carver’s daughter Judy (Patsy Kensit) is a city councilwoman who’s taken to reporting Goram and his men’s criminal activity to the authorities. Goram, dismayed at having a dime dropped on him, orders his lackeys to threaten Judy. Carver doesn’t take kindly to these threats and confronts Goram. What does Carver get for his troubles? He’s beaten to death and dumped in a canal.

The rest of “Renegades” concerns Burton, Peck, Woody and Harris outsmarting cops Moore (Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott) and Collins (Paul Kennedy) and crooks alike in order to avenge Carver’s murder. Aiding the Renegades in their revenge is criminal middleman with a heart of gold Sanchez (Trejo). Aiding Moore in her investigation is her black ops ex-boyfriend Donovan (Michael Paré).

“Renegades” isn’t especially good, but it’s not without its charms. The movie’s highpoint is its recurring rap theme song co-written by Zirilli and Shug Jackson and performed by Jackson. The tune gives the flick a mid-to-late 1980s or early ‘90s vibe and lends the proceedings a much-needed sense of fun. Despite having over 100 screen credits, I wasn’t familiar with Ogilvy and found him hugely charming. “Renegades” marks one of the late Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s last on-screen appearances and it was good to see Deebo again.

I wish “Renegades” continued its mid-to-late ‘80s/early ‘90s vibe with its violence. The computer-generated bullet hits look like crap. The proceedings are screaming out for some squishy squib-y goodness! I also could’ve gone for more and better action, but I suspect the production was a quick and inexpensive one.

“Renegades” (2022) doesn’t hit the heights of its 1989 or 2017 title forebears, but those flicks didn’t have a bitchin’ theme song. Speaking of which, I need that ish on Spotify pronto.

