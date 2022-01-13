The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations are out, and contain plenty of surprises. They are notable because actors make up the largest bloc of voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which gives out the Oscars.

Traditionally SAG nominations are a strong precursor of what the acting nods will be for the Academy Awards, which will be revealed Feb. 8.

“Becoming the Ricardos,” which has not made much of a dent among the critic groups, had a strong showing with nominations for both Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Jennifer Hudson was another for the barely-seen “Respect,” which has gotten little to date.

“House of Gucci” also got three nods for cast, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto. I know a lot of people are dunking on Leto for perceived over-acting as the “Fredo-esque” brother, but honestly his was the only character in the movie I had an emotional connection to.

The biggest shocker was Kristen Stewart not being recognized for “Spencer.” She had been seen as the runaway favorite and led the way among critic group awards, so this turn of events could seriously damage her prospects. Hollywood may not respect her free-spirit ways, but I think she’s made a lot of very interesting and bold choices during her post-Twilight career.

“West Side Story” also failed to score in the main cast award category or any of the individual categories. I’d have picked the wonderful Rachel Zegler over Gaga or Hudson. CODA, a heartwarming little film, took a spot in ensemble and also saw a surprise nod for Troy Kotsur for his supporting role — a move I love.

Ruth Negga slipped in for “Passing,” which is nice though I’d rather have seen Tessa Thompson in the Best Actress category.

Winners will be announced in a SAG ceremony Feb. 27.

Theatrical Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem

Benedict Cumberbatch

Andrew Garfield

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

Olivia Colman

Lada Gaga

Jennifer Hudson

Nicole Kidman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck

Bradley Cooper

Troy Kotsur

Jared Leto

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe

Cate Blanchett

Ariana DeBose

Kirsten Dunst

Ruth Negga

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox

Billy Crudup

Kieren Culkin

Lee Jung-jae

Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Jung Ho-Yeon

Elisabeth Moss

Sarah Snook

Reese Withersoon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas

Brett Goldstein

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning

Sandra Oh

Jean Smart

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murry Bartlett

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Ewan McGregor

Evan Peters

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge

Cynthia Erivo

Margaret Qualley

Jean Smart

Kate Winslet

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game