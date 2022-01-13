SAG Awards nominations contain surprises
Kristen Stewart and "West Side Story" were big snubs, while "House of Gucci" and "Becoming the Ricardos" scored well.
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations are out, and contain plenty of surprises. They are notable because actors make up the largest bloc of voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which gives out the Oscars.
Traditionally SAG nominations are a strong precursor of what the acting nods will be for the Academy Awards, which will be revealed Feb. 8.
“Becoming the Ricardos,” which has not made much of a dent among the critic groups, had a strong showing with nominations for both Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Jennifer Hudson was another for the barely-seen “Respect,” which has gotten little to date.
“House of Gucci” also got three nods for cast, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto. I know a lot of people are dunking on Leto for perceived over-acting as the “Fredo-esque” brother, but honestly his was the only character in the movie I had an emotional connection to.
The biggest shocker was Kristen Stewart not being recognized for “Spencer.” She had been seen as the runaway favorite and led the way among critic group awards, so this turn of events could seriously damage her prospects. Hollywood may not respect her free-spirit ways, but I think she’s made a lot of very interesting and bold choices during her post-Twilight career.
“West Side Story” also failed to score in the main cast award category or any of the individual categories. I’d have picked the wonderful Rachel Zegler over Gaga or Hudson. CODA, a heartwarming little film, took a spot in ensemble and also saw a surprise nod for Troy Kotsur for his supporting role — a move I love.
Ruth Negga slipped in for “Passing,” which is nice though I’d rather have seen Tessa Thompson in the Best Actress category.
Winners will be announced in a SAG ceremony Feb. 27.
Theatrical Motion Pictures
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem
Benedict Cumberbatch
Andrew Garfield
Will Smith
Denzel Washington
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
Olivia Colman
Lada Gaga
Jennifer Hudson
Nicole Kidman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck
Bradley Cooper
Troy Kotsur
Jared Leto
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe
Cate Blanchett
Ariana DeBose
Kirsten Dunst
Ruth Negga
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox
Billy Crudup
Kieren Culkin
Lee Jung-jae
Jeremy Strong
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Jung Ho-Yeon
Elisabeth Moss
Sarah Snook
Reese Withersoon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas
Brett Goldstein
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning
Sandra Oh
Jean Smart
Juno Temple
Hannah Waddingham
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murry Bartlett
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Ewan McGregor
Evan Peters
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge
Cynthia Erivo
Margaret Qualley
Jean Smart
Kate Winslet
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game