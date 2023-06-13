Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I’m a huge martial arts cinema fan, but wuxia (literally meaning, “martial heroes” … and often skewing towards the fantastical) hasn’t always been my jam despite dabbling in the subgenre a bit back in the early aughts with selections such as “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Hero” and “Kung Fu Hustle.” Despite generally preferring more grounded action offerings, “Sakra” (now available on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD) piqued my interest due to the involvement of co-director/star Donnie Yen … one of our best big screen martial artists who’s having himself a moment after committing grand larceny by stealing the shit out of “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Yen stars as Qiao Feng, respected leader of a roving band of martial artists referred to as the Beggars’ Sect. Qiao must defend his reputation and his life when he’s framed for the murders of his adopted parents and deputy chief Ma Dayuan (Yan Hua). Ma’s widow Kang Min (Grace Wong) calls for Qiao’s head. The beggars are all too happy to oblige. Qiao teams with Azhu (Chen Yuqi), servant of the scheming Murong Fu (Wu Yue), to fight and subsequently escape his former sect.

“Sakra” is based on Jin Yong’s serialized 1960s wuxia novel “Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils.” It’s a simple story told too complicatedly. The movie’s 131 minute runtime seems to facilitate guest and special appearances more so than serving the narrative itself.

The story is a skeleton upon which some admittedly pretty baller fight sequences are grafted. No big surprise here as the brunt of the brawling is done by Yen, who co-directed the action alongside Kenji Tanigaki (“Snake Eyes” (2021)).

The romance between Qiao and Azhu actually plays despite Yen being 29 years older than Chen. (Yen is 59 years old and yet mostly believably plays a 30 year old.) It’s fairly hilarious how altruistic Qiao is especially in comparison to “The Simpsons”-esque mob mentality employed by the Beggars’ Sect.

“Sakra” isn’t a bad movie by any means, but it’s certainly a flawed one. Fans of wuxia, martial arts and Yen will have plenty to glom onto. A sequel is hinted at and I’m receptive to it … if only for more fight sequences and to see Yen play his actual age next time out.

Share