“Salvable” (available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, May 2) is a story we’ve seen many times before. It boasts a few impressive performances, but they’re not enough to overcome the project’s inherent familiarity/predictability.

Toby Kebbell stars as Sal (yeah, the title’s a pun … LAME!), a down on his luck boxer who makes ends meet by working at an old folks’ home. He’s good with the residents, but less successful in interactions with his ex Elaine (Elaine Cassidy) and their teenage daughter Molly (Kíla Lord Cassidy).

Despite being past his prime Sal still trains with Welly (James Cosmo, “Braveheart”) and occasionally books bouts where he serves as a body on which to get beat. Sal’s just about to get his big break with a marquee fight when his buddy Vince (Shia LaBeouf, sporting bleach blonde hair and a surprisingly good Irish accent) gets out jail and appears back on the scene.

(We know Vince is bad news because he rocks devil horns on his head with his fingers upon arrival – subtle, movie … very subtle. It’s safe to say Vince is the devil on Sal’s shoulder and Welly’s the angel on the other one.)

Vince wants Sal to help him kick up some cash whether it be by refereeing illegal matches, fighting in illegal matches or taking part in robberies. These actions will threaten Sal’s shot, his stable gig and his relationship with Molly.

“Salvable” is the feature directorial debut of duo Bjorn Franklin and Johnny Marchetta and is scripted by Franklin. The picture is honestly a bit of a mixed bag. I really responded to the performances of Kebbell, LaBeouf and Cosmo, but could’ve used more of the latter.

Kebbell, who broke out as the titular character in Guy Ritchie’s “RocknRolla” and did memorable mocap work as Koba in “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes” and Kong in “Kong: Skull Island,” bulked up for the role of Sal. It’s a physical performance where he says a lot by saying very little.

LaBeouf, despite all of his personal problems, is one hell of a performer. He disappears into the part of Vince and it’s hard to take your eyes off him. He’s electric here.

I wish the picture surrounding these talented actors was up to their performances. The fights are good, but there aren’t enough of them. The conclusion is foregone and the decisions Sal makes to get there are equal parts baffling and frustrating. A happier and more hopeful ending might’ve seemed pat, but it would’ve ultimately made the movie better, less clichéd and less predictable.

