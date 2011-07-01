In place of our usual weekly podcast, we at The Film Yap have a special treat for horror movie fans: Yapper Sam Watermeier had the rare opportunity to interview Heather Langenkamp, the actress best known as Nancy Thompson in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" films. Heather will appear at this weekend’s Days of the Dead convention, held Friday through Sunday at the Wyndham Indianapolis West, where she will present her new documentary, "I Am Nancy." In this interview, the scream queen speaks about her new documentary, her nightly strolls down Elm Street and the crazy convention world she “dips her toe into” once or twice a year. It turns out that, like Nancy, she has some pretty thoughtful approaches to fear, too. And oodles of fans that use Nancy as a vessel to overcome their own obstacles. Langenkamp will be signing autographs and answering questions following "I Am Nancy’s premiere at 8 p.m. this Friday, July 1. It's one of the headlining films in Days of the Dead's weekend-long Fangoria Film Festival. DVDs of "I Am Nancy" are also available for sale at Amazon or www.iamnancy.net. For more information about the convention, visit www.daysofthedead.net and for even more on Langenkamp, check out my article in NUVO Newsweekly: http://www.nuvo.net/indianapolis/i-am-nancy-documenting-a-horror-queen/Content?oid=2286565.

