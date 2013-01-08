Samsara is breathtaking.

The spiritual sequel to Baraka, Samsara takes viewers on a visual journey across continents and cultures. We see India, Africa, China, and the Americas. We see slaughter houses and schools and hospitals and temples. We see, ultimately, the spiritual essence of humankind and the world in which he lives.

Ron Fricke, whose directoral efforts include Baraka and whose cinematography graced the glorious Koyaanisqatsi, knows how to craft a compelling image. A non-narrative documentary must be varied enough to keep wayward minds focused, and Fricke is a master. His cinematography is beautiful. Helicopter shots, close-ups, time-lapse, and other tricks dance through the film's 99 minute run time.

Accompanying the images are selections of ambiant music composed by Michael Sterns, Lisa Gerrard, and Marcello de Francisci. Unfortunately, this is the film's weakest link. The music rarely feels progressive. It seems to sit still on the image, conveying a single emotion repetitiously rather than telling a story. It isn't bad, by any means, but definitely not quite up to the visuals.

But, oh, the visuals. Captured on 70mm cameras, these are beyond a doubt the most beautiful I have ever seen on a screen. The opening sunrise upon Indian temples split my mind. If you are new to the audio / visual games played by the non-narrative documentary genre, Samsara is about the best example you can find.

When it comes to the DVD, special features are sparse. A few trailers, a few interviews. Ultimately nothing to increase the value of owning the Blu Ray.

If you want to rationalize that new T.V. or sound system, or maybe just aimlessly ponder the endless variety of life outside your door, this is your film.