As a longtime fan of writer/director Joe Carnahan (“Narc,” “The Grey”) I was looking forward to “Shadow Force” (now in theaters) and for the most part I wasn’t let down.

Kyrah Owens (Kerry Washington) and Isaac Sarr (Omar Sy) were operatives for the titular, top secret unit overseen by Jack Cinder (Mark Strong) prior to falling in love with one another and having a son named Ky (Jahleel Kamara).

Jack expected his people to be loyal by making a lifetime commitment and forbade them from seeing each other romantically. In an instance of do as I say not as I do, Jack entered into a relationship with Kyrah prior to Isaac joining the unit. This was a dalliance for Kyrah, but meant much more to Jack and he’s having trouble letting her go.

Isaac goes to ground with Ky in Miami in order to protect his son and himself. Kyrah separates herself from her family in order to ferret out and eliminate those who mean to do them harm. When Isaac’s cover gets blown by breaking up a bank robbery, the familial unit is reunited. Kyrah, Isaac and Ky are now on the run from Jack and the other members of Shadow Force. Aiding them in their escape are former colleagues Auntie (Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and Unc (Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith).

“Shadow Force” as co-written by Carnahan and relative newcomer Leon Chills is admittedly pretty cheesy, but it has a whole helluva lot of heart. Washington and Sy (who I’m digging as a burgeoning action star between this and last year’s remake of “The Killer”) are capable performers, but it’s the youthful Kamara who steals the show. This kid is just so damned cute and likable and gets a lot of the film’s funniest bits. He’s going places!

Strong is as unlikable here as he was likable in the “Kingsman” franchise, but it’s a helluva heel turn and feels right at home with his rogues’ gallery of villainous characters.

There isn’t a ton of action in the picture, but what we get is pretty good. There’s a cool, George Miller-esque chase sequence/shoot-out at the film’s center and the movie’s last half hour is a Mexican standoff reminiscent of Tony Scott’s “True Romance” and “Enemy of the State” or Carnahan’s own “Smokin’ Aces” that escalates into a series of fist/gunfights and a boat chase recalling John Woo’s “Face/Off.” Character comes first and we get to know and care about this family before the shit hits the fan.

“Shadow Force” will likely be too corny for most, but if you’ve got an affinity for the practicality of 1980s and 1990s action movies or Lionel Richie (his music is featured prominently) then this just might pop.

