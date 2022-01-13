Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“Shattered” is an awesome song by the Rolling Stones off of Some Girls. It’s also a 1991 Wolfgang Peterson movie wherein Tom Berenger’s character breathes underwater with an asthma inhaler. Now “Shattered” (available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, Jan. 14) is a fun yet dumb throwback to the erotic thrillers that were so in vogue in the late 1980s to mid-1990s. It ain’t good per se, but it’s certainly more than welcome.