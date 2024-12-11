We all adopt patterns in life, whether we’re aware of them or not. Usually it’s a comfort/familiarity thing, little ways to make the days pass easier. But sometimes those patterns can be like a heavy blanket weighing you down, keeping you from trying out new ways.

That’s the theme of episode 10 of “Shrinking” season 2, as several of the lead characters make attempts at “Changing Patterns,” as the episode is titled — with varying degrees of success or happiness.

Interestingly, it’s one of the shortest episodes of the season, but also I think one of the best.

The big event that everything else wraps around is the 18th birthday of Alice (Lukita Maxwell). She feels like she’s finally seeing the light of the end of the tunnel of grief she’s been wading through since the death of her mother. She relates this to Paul (Harrison Ford), the show’s resident curmudgeon/introvert, who’s been acting as a friend and unofficial therapist.

Paul has his own pattern holding him down. His relationship with Julie (Wendie Malick) has been going gangbusters, but something’s been holding him back. Noting that he’s lived on his own for 30 years, the prospect of her drawing closer leaves him trembling. But events transpire that force him to face that fear.

For Gaby (Jessica Williams), the attempt at pattern disruption comes in finally facing up to the fact she doesn’t really want her elderly mother to move in with her. Of course, she’s waited so long that they’ve reached the stage of actually packing up mom’s house. Wait and see if she’ll finally muster up the courage to put her own needs ahead of everyone else’s — such as exploring a promising relationship with her new guy (Damon Wayans Jr.).

For Jimmy (Jason Segel), it’s the old story of finally being able to move past the death of his wife, Tia, two years ago. His own knock on the door comes in looking to buy a specific car for Alice’s birthday as a surprise. Cobie Smulders plays a single woman selling just that car, and Jimmy is surprised at the sparks flying between them. Can he upshift out of his gloom?

In background action, the strange new niceness between Liz (Christa Miller) and Derek (Ted McGinley) since she quasi-cheated on him is tested in humorous ways. Liz has been playing up the role of the humble, dutiful wife, which of course is a complete contrast with her real persona as a brassy, bossy, self-declared rhymes-with-witch.

On some level Derek despises the new Liz, and wants her to get back to her hectoring ways. It’s a deeply dysfunctional dynamic that, for some reason, keeps them both happy.

Brian (Michael Urie) and Sean (Luke Tennie) continue to take back seats, stepping in for a good quip or observation. With only two more episodes left in this season, I fear their story arcs are pretty much concluded so they’ll continue to work the room as secondary figures.

Some heartfelt moments, but also some terrific laughs in this outing. I really enjoyed Liz, Gaby and Alice having a strident negotiation over the terms of Alice’s birthday party — the first one with adults, before she goes out for the real celebration with her friends.

Paul gets some of the best lines, such as his retort to the observation he often sounds like Batman. “I do that on purpose. It's called gravitas.”

As season 2 draws toward a close, I’m realizing how much I enjoy spending time with these characters — and how my pattern of a weekly visit with them is so warm and comforting.

